England vs Senegal: Best photos as Three Lions storm to quarter-finals
England put three past the African champions after some tense moments in the first half
England secured their spot in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup with a resounding three-nil win over Senegal.
After an opening goal from veteran midfielder Jordan Henderson, captain Harry Kane scored his first goal of the tournament, all but guaranteeing a spot for the Three Lions against world champions France next weekend in Doha.
The second half started strong with a third goal coming from Bukayo Saka, tieing him on three with Marcus Rashford for England’s top goalscorer of the tournament so far.
Relive the action with the best pictures from Sunday’s win below.
