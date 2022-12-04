Jump to content

England vs Senegal: Best photos as Three Lions storm to quarter-finals

England put three past the African champions after some tense moments in the first half

Independent Staff
Sunday 04 December 2022 21:34
English national anthem is played before World Cup match with Senegal kicks off

England secured their spot in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup with a resounding three-nil win over Senegal.

After an opening goal from veteran midfielder Jordan Henderson, captain Harry Kane scored his first goal of the tournament, all but guaranteeing a spot for the Three Lions against world champions France next weekend in Doha.

The second half started strong with a third goal coming from Bukayo Saka, tieing him on three with Marcus Rashford for England’s top goalscorer of the tournament so far.

Relive the action with the best pictures from Sunday’s win below.

Senegal’s Edouard Mendy fails to save a strike from Bukayo Saka, England’s third of the match

(AFP/Getty)

Jordan Henderson scores England’s first goal past Senegal’s Edouard Mendy

(AFP/Getty)

Jordan Henderson celebrates scoring England’s opening goal with Jude Bellingham, who made the set-up

(PA)

Harry Kane scores England’s second goal against Senegal and his first of the tournament

(AFP/Getty)

Another angle of Kane’s goal

(AP)

The England captain netted his first of the tournament seconds before the half-time whistle blew

(AP)

Kane celebrates after scoring England’s second goal seconds before half time

(Getty)

John Stones of England is challenged by Ismaila Sarr of Senegal

(Getty)

Kane steadies the ball from a prone position

(Getty)

Phil Foden on a run

(AFP/Getty)

Bukayo Saka scores England’s third goal of the match

(AP)

Saka celebrates his third goal of the tournament

(PA)

Jack Grealish faces off against Senegal’s Fode Ballo-Toure

(Reuters)

Jordan Pickford makes a save

(AFP/Getty)

Foden, Kane and Saka celebrate England’s third goal, which was scored by the Arsenal star

(AFP/Getty)

The squad celebrates Henderson’s goal

(Reuters)

