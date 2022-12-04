England vs Senegal LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and starting 11 with Saka in and Sterling out
Last 16 clash as Gareth Southgate’s England try to set up a quarter-final against France
England face Senegal in a World Cup last-16 clash tonight in Qatar. After finishing top of Group B to qualify for the knockout stages, England’s bid to win the World Cup starts to get serious with a place in the quarter-finals on the line. England had to endure penalties as they beat Colombia at this stage in Russia four years ago, and Gareth Southgate will be hoping there is less tension tonight against Senegal.
In what has been a wildly unpredictable World Cup so far, England’s path to the last 16 was rather more serene than some of the other tournament contenders. Despite the boos that followed the goalless draw with the USA, England thrashed both Iran and Wales and finished the group stage as the tournament’s top scorers. Marcus Rashford’s double against Wales had given Southgate a selection headache, but Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden were instead preferred with Raheem Sterling unavailable for selection and dealing with a family matter.
This is England’s first meeting with Senegal, who remain a threat despite the absence of injured star Sadio Mane. Senegal are the champions of Africa and reached the last 16 by defeating Ecuador in a crunch clash in Group A. Aliou Cisse’s side are experienced and know how to deliver on the big stage, while the Lions of Teranga will be motivated by the chance to become the first African team to reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the second time.
Follow all the action from England vs Senegal with our live blog below:
England vs Senegal
African nations have lost eight of their nine World Cup knockout round games against European sides, with the exception being Senegal’s 2-1 win over Sweden in the round of 16 in 2002.
However, in all competitions, England have never lost against an African side in their history with 14 wins and six draws.
Pre-match thoughts of Gareth Southgate
England boss Gareth Southgate spoke to BBC Radio 5 Live in the build-up to today’s match saying: “We are two tournaments on from when we played Colombia at this stage in Moscow. I think our level of experience is better, our level of ambition is different.
“When we qualified from our group stage in Russia, we were probably celebrating quite a bit. This time was a great evening for our fans and we enjoyed the win, but we were already thinking of the next game.
“We know the focus has to be on this one game, nothing else.
“We are aiming to win the game and avoid extra time and penalties, but if we need to go 120 minutes or beyond that we have to be ready for that mentally and physically and I believe we are.”
Can England reach the quarter-finals?
England are looking to reach the quarter-final in consecutive editions of the World Cup for the first time since 2002 and 2006.
The Three Lions have been eliminated from just two of their seven round of 16 ties at the tournament, doing so against Germany in 2010 (1-4) and via penalty shootout against Argentina in 1998.
England vs Senegal referee: Who is World Cup 2022 official Ivan Barton?
The 31-year-old referee from El Salvador is making his first appearance at a World Cup and has officiated two matches so far in Qatar: Japan’s shock victory over Germany and Brazil’s 1-0 win against Switzerland.
Barton has been a Fifa listed referee since 2018 and has previously officiated in Concacaf qualifiers, as well as in the El Salvador domestic league.
At 31 years old, Barton is younger than England players Kyle Walker, Jordan Henderson and Kieran Trippier.
Who is the referee of England vs Senegal at the World Cup?
england senegal referee
Keown confident England can beat Senegal
Former England and Arsenal star Martin Keown is confident that England can get the job done against Senegal tonight and says that the absence of Sadio Mane is a huge blow to the African champions.
“Senegal are used to winning. They are coming with no Sadio Mane, which is a big blow, but they’ve managed that well.” said Keown
“Kalidou Koulibaly played really well in their last game, but he has got weaknesses as well. We shouldn’t be lumping balls into the box, we should exploit the space around him.
“I am confident that England have the tools to beat Senegal. We just need to prove it on the pitch now. We need to be confident but not arrogant.
“There is a balance because any opponent you have to respect but you have to, deep down, feel you can beat.”
England vs Senegal
The Lions of Teranga have brought a lot of passionate fans to each of their group stage matches and tonight is no different. The African champions seem up for this game tonight and they have the ability to cause an upset against England.
England vs African opposition
England have never lost in seven previous World Cup matches against African opposition with four wins and three draws.
Their only previous such game in the knockout stage came against Cameroon in the 1990 quarter-final where they won 3-2 after extra time, with their goals coming from David Platt and two Gary Lineker penalties.
Gareth Southgate embracing expectations as England ready for Senegal clash
Gareth Southgate is embracing the increased expectations, selection headaches and chance to put smiles on supporters’ faces at a challenging time as England face Senegal in the World Cup last-16.
All eyes will be on cavernous Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday evening as the Group B winners play their first knockout match on the world stage since the agonising extra-time semi-final loss to Croatia in 2018.
England built on that performance by winning bronze at the following year’s Nations League before going on a memorable run to last year’s European Championship final at Wembley.
Gareth Southgate embracing expectations as England ready for Senegal clash
All eyes will be on cavernous Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday evening
Foden ready to take England chance
Manchester City star Phil Foden says that he is ready to take his chance when England play Senegal in the World Cup last-16 tonight.
Speaking about his international career so far Foden told the BBC: “It has been up and down, [I am] disappointed not to start more games but it is part of the tournament. I am a team player and when I get the opportunities I’ll take them.”
Foden has scored nine goals and assisted twice in 22 appearances for his club and country this season and was a pivotal part of England’s victory over Wales last time out.
What to expect from England vs Senegal
England and Senegal will clash at Al Bayt Stadium at the Qatar World Cup, with a quarter-final place at stake.
A first meeting for the two sides - with Senegal having edged out Ecuador and Gareth Southgate’s side having eased past Wales to round of their group stage.
Other than Ben White who has flown home due to personal reasons, Southgate has a fully fit squad to choose from. There’s no shortage of selection dilemmas though, with Jordan Henderson, Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden pushing to retain their places over Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies