Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Expectations are high, and hopes even higher, that England can pull off another superb run at a major tournament after reaching the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and the final of Euro 2020. Manager Gareth Southgate has instilled a confidence in his squad which has brought a belief that England can finally win the World Cup again. That confidence is also reflected in the betting markets with the Three Lions third favourites to lift the trophy behind Brazil and France.

Yet faith in Southgate and his squad is not as strong as it was after England stumbled through this year’s Nations League campaign. No wins in six games with two defeats to Hungary and relegation from League A has put a sour note on Southgate’s time in charge and sends England heading into this important World Cup campaign on rocky footing. The pressure to perform well has increased and the manager’s decision-making, on and off the field, will be more firmly under the spotlight.

Going in England’s favour is the group they’ve been drawn in. The expectation is that the Three Lions will win Group B featuring Iran, USA, and Wales – although Scotland proved at the Euros that Home Nations matches at major tournaments can be challenging.

Things get trickier in the knockout rounds, and should England top the group they’ll likely face the African champions, Senegal, in the last-16 before a possible clash with current world champions France in the quarters. Belgium and Portugal are potential semi-final contenders before one of Spain, Germany, or Brazil await in the final, probably. It looks set to be the most difficult run England have had so far under Southgate but if they get through it, they’ll have guaranteed their spots in history.

Here is everything you need to know:

Can Gareth Southgate take England on another memorable World Cup run? (Action Images via Reuters)

Group fixtures (all times GMT)

Monday 21 November: England vs Iran – 13:00

Friday 25 November: England vs USA – 19:00

Tuesday 29 November: Wales vs England – 19:00

Confirmed squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), Nick Pope (Newcastle)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Everton), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham United)

Forwards: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), James Maddison (Leicester), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Callum Wilson (Newcastle)

Ones to watch

Star – Harry Kane: England’s captain and main striker, Kane won the golden boot in the last World Cup and is guaranteed his spot in the starting XI. He’s hitting form at the right time scoring close to a goal per game for Tottenham in the Premier League this season. The 29-year-old can also drop deep and pick out passes through the lines for his speedier teammates which will prove useful against strong defences.

Teenager Jude Bellingham hopes to thrive in England’s midfield (The FA via Getty Images)

Breakout talent – Jude Bellingham: The question was whether Gareth Southgate would give him enough minutes to show off his talent at the World Cup but England’s recent 3-3 draw with Germany changed that. At 2-0 down 19-year-old Bellingham took control of midfield and launched the Three Lions into a counter assault. He broke up play, made runs into the box, slipped in quaint through balls and won a penalty, all but nailing down a spot in the starting XI in the process. Add on that Bellingham is only the third teenager to score in four consecutive Champions League appearances after Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé and England have got themselves a real talent.

Odds to win the World Cup (taken from Betfair)

13/2

Prediction

England should have enough quality and depth in their squad to breeze through the group stages with Wales, buoyed by reaching the World Cup for the first time in 64 years and motivated by inspiring speeches from Michael Sheen, the biggest threat. Results elsewhere may give England an easier route to the latter stages of the tournament but if things fall out as predicted getting past the quarterfinals will be good going for Gareth Southgate’s side. Knocked out in the quarter/semi-finals.