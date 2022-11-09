Fifa 23 predicts winners of 2022 World Cup - after getting last three correct

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Argentina will win the World Cup in Qatar - according to Fifa 23.

The Albiceleste haven't lifted the trophy since Diego Maradona inspired them to victory back in 1986 for a second title in their history.

Lionel Messi's side are one of the tournament favourites this time around after a hugely impressive South American qualifying campaign.

And according to a 32-team simulation using EA's flagship title to play out all 64 matches, they do indeed come out on top with skipper Messi scoring in the final against rivals Brazil and taking home the Golden Boot as tournament top scorer.

If Argentine fans are looking for good omens, the Fifa game has actually correctly predicted the last three winners of the men’s tournament - Spain in 2010, Germany in 2014 and France last time around in 2018.

England supporters may be less enthused, however, with Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions projected to not top their group and subsequently be knocked out by the Netherlands in the last-16.

In the simulation Messi's starring role earns him the Golden Ball as the tournament's standout player and a place in the team of the tournament alongside PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe and Richarlison of Brazil amongst others.

The 2022 World Cup begins in Qatar on Sunday 20 November.