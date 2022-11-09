World Cup 2022 LIVE: Sadio Mane injury concern as Wales, USA, Croatia and France set to name squads
Robert Page will confirm his Dragons squad on Wednesday, with Gareth Southgate doing likewise for England on Thursday
The 2022 World Cup is now less than two weeks away from starting and the confirmed squads are coming quickly now, with Australia and Brazil among those to name theirs this week.
For England boss Gareth Southgate, there are plenty of issues to consider even with just a day left until his selections are made public, with injuries playing a key part and another potential cover player, Leicester’s James Justin, being taken off on Tuesday night. Further afield, Sadio Mane also left the pitch injured for Bayern Munich, fuelling fears he may miss out after sending Senegal to the finals.
Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, has revealed that players are already naturally taking to the pitch for club matches with one eye on the World Cup, potentially fearing for their participation in Qatar given the rapid turnaround between the end of club duty and the start of internationals.
Follow all the latest news and squad announcements from the 32 teams below:
World Cup 2022 latest news
Good morning and welcome to The Independent for another day of live build-up to the 2022 World Cup.
It’s a big one on Wednesday too: several European nations are set to name their final 26 for the tournament in Qatar, including Wales and France.
Later on, Gregg Berhalter is set to light up the Empire State Building in red, white and blue as USA also name their squad in typically understated fashion.
We’ll also bring you reaction and comment from senior figures in the game, injury updates and plenty more.
