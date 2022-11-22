Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

France are without key forward Karim Benzema as they start their World Cup 2022 adventure, and indeed may be missing the Real Madrid striker throughout the entire tournament in Qatar.

Thankfully for Didier Deschamps, he has a wealth of options to choose from: the likes of wingers Kingsley Coman and Ousmane Dembele bring pace, veteran forward Olivier Giroud has a history of helping the national team out of tight situations and, of course Kylian Mbappe remains fit and firing.

There remain question marks over les Bleus’ midfield, but against Australia they should still have far too much firepower to do anything other than start their defence of the world crown with a win.

Australia needed to come through two playoffs to reach the finals, one in the Asian qualifying zone and the other an intercontinental game which went to a penalty shootout.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is France vs Australia?

The match kicks off at 7pm GMT on Tuesday 22 November at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

Where can I watch it?

This fixture will be shown live on BBC One and can be streamed on the BBC iPlayer.

For a full list of which channels World Cup games will be shown on click here.

The Independent will be covering this game and every other one with our World Cup live blogs.

What is the team news?

Karim Benzema remains with the France squad but is out injured and could miss the entire tournament. On the other hand, both Presnel Kimpembe and Christopher Nkunku were withdrawn from the squad after suffering injuries and replaced by Axel Disasi and Randal Kolo Muani respectively.

Australia have doubts over Ajdin Hrustic and Harry Souttar, with both coming back to full fitness after injuries - the latter a long-term one - but either one could yet be thrown straight in. Martin Boyle is out however and will not feature at Qatar 2022.

Predicted line-ups

FRA - Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Konate, L Hernandez, Tchouameni, Guendouzi, Rabiot, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud

AUS - Ryan, Atkinson, Souttar, Rowles, Behich, Mooy, Irvine, Mabil, Hrustic, Leckie, Maclaren

Odds

France 2/7

Draw 26/5

Australia 12/1

Prediction

A routine start to proceedings for the European nation, who should really cruise to victory across 90 minutes even if it’s tough going in the opening stages. France 4-0 Australia.