France are through to a second successive World Cup final, after they beat Morocco 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Only a few minutes were on the clock before a missed interception led to a Kylian Mbappe chance inside the area; though the initial effort was blocked it only fell for Theo Hernandez, who acrobatically diverted a half-volley in mid-air past the keeper and in.

Olivier Giroud then crashed a shot against the post and steered another strike wide, while Morocco tested Hugo Lloris from distance more than once and hit the post through Jawad Al Yamiq’s overhead kick.

The African side were utterly dominant in the second half but just failed to find a route to goal, before Randal Kolo Muani wrapped up the win with his first touch after Mbappe’s shot was deflected into his path. Morocco still had further late chances, but could not net the consolation they deserved.

Here are the player ratings from the second semi-final, as France now head through to face Argentina.

France

Hugo Lloris, 8. One low save to his left early on and then got a tiny hand to the bicycle kick against the post - in between he was very strong aerially to punch clear dangerous deliveries.

Jules Kounde, 5. Really struggled to stop either left-back getting beyond him and didn’t offer enough in France’s own build-up play, even from deep. Not his finest game.

Raphael Varane, 6. Good in the air to repel Morocco’s crosses, while his short-range passing out was good too. But he did hesitate a few times against Morocco’s quick interplay and movement, which was almost costly.

Ibrahima Konate, 9. Bullied his opponents on the ground and in the air. Twice followed runners to cut out otherwise dangerous crosses, twice more was the man in the middle to cut out the cross with a forward ready to pounce. An immense showing and will surely be a huge consideration now for Didier Deschamps as to who starts the final.

Theo Hernandez, 7. After a tricky last-eight encounter he righted those wrongs inside five minutes with his leaping strike. Defensively it was 50-50 in terms of repelling danger and being beaten by the quick exchanges, with most of Morocco’s buildup down his side.

Aurelien Tchouameni, 7. Was somewhat overrun in the middle and not really helped by his former Monaco teammate alongside him. Too loose in possession at times and caught in possession in dangerous areas - but again, often because he had no second pass on.

Youssouf Fofana, 4. Work rate and running aside, this was a pretty dismal outing. Poor decision-making in the pass, didn’t track his runner on plenty of occasions, never really quick enough in the tackle and wasted a great chance on the counter. A massive drop-off from Rabiot’s World Cup level.

Antoine Griezmann, 9. Superb early movement to take the ball in a dangerous area in the lead-up to the opener and continued in that vein throughout. Weight of pass was excellent, so too his work rate and positional play - he even popped up to make interceptions in his six-yard box.

Ousmane Dembele, 5. Very quiet indeed. Only livened up a few times on the counter and never really found the way to unlock the door.

Kylian Mbappe, 7. Could have scored early on; should have done so later - or squared to Giroud. Started the second half with a great dribble down the left but had final pass at the end of it. Then embarked on his own private 100m sprint before being ended by Amrabat. Involved in the second goal too as his twisting run and shot deflected to Kolo Muani who scored.

Olivier Giroud, 6. Magnificently galloped through to lash a strike against the post early on, before he curled a shot wide he should have taken more time over. Didn’t really show good hold-up play in the second half.

Subs: M Thuram 7, R Kolo Muani 7

Morocco

Yassine Bounou, 6. Beaten from close range early on though not much he could do; late on it was the same after a deflection - and in between he didn’t honestly have too much to do.

Achraf Hakimi, 8. Big block on Mbappe in the lead-up to the opener. Great outlet more than once in that first half to try and carry his side upfield, with some good low deliveries into the box. More of the same after the restart as one of the team’s best attackers, yet still did his defensive work well too until the final 10 minutes.

Achraf Dari, 7. Into the line-up at the last minute in place of Nayef Aguerd. Couldn’t clear the Hernandez goal when on the line but stepped up well and made a good impression at short notice.

Jawad El Yamiq, 7. Started the half by sliding in for a ball he couldn’t reach which ultimately cost a goal; almost ended the half by scoring an outrageous overhead kick which hit the post. Also cleared one almost off the line, though couldn’t produce another block later to stop France’s second.

Roman Saiss, 5. Tried to overcome his injury but lasted only 20 minutes. In that time he was outrun by Giroud, which isn’t ideal.

Noussair Mazraoui, 7. Over- and under-lapped to great effect in the first half but was withdrawn at the break as his hip injury flared up.

Sofyan Amrabat, 8. Combative first half! A few big challenges when needed, fair or otherwise, but also some really clever passing through the lines to open up France’s midfield. A huge challenge on Mbappe after a footrace was just about judged legal by the ref - the forward disagreed.

Azzedine Ounahi, 8. Such a brave performer on the ball, happy to take possession under pressure and on the turn. Great technique, ability to switch play and then make up ground to get into the box. So close to scoring in injury time.

Hakim Ziyech, 8. Spurned an early chance on the overlap with a weak right-footed effort, but his one-touch interplay down the channel was immaculate for the most part. Been a long time since Chelsea fans have seen this level of buy-in from the attacker.

Sofiane Boufal, 7. Booked for...being in the way?! But involved in some excellent link play in the final third for much of an hour.

Youssef En-Nesyri, 7. Always offering himself and frequently making runs in, out and back in again to give France’s defenders a tough time keeping track. Nothing much fell his way but great endeavour.

Subs: S Amallah 7, Y Attiat-Allah 7, Z Aboukhlal 6, A Hamdallah 6, A Ezzalzouli 7