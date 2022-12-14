France forced into two changes for World Cup semi-final with Morocco

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

France have been forced into two changes for their World Cup semi-final with Morocco on Wednesday evening.

Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano have both been struck down by illness forcing coach Didier Deschamps into a late re-shuffle of his starting XI for the game at Al Bayt Stadium.

Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana and Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool come in in their places.

Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud and Ousmane Dembele start together in an attacking three with Antoine Griezmann once again set to reprise the midfield role that he has proven so adept in at the tournament so far.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris captains from between the posts having surpassed Lilian Thuram as Les Bleus' most-capped player in the quarter-final win over England last time out.

Morocco have also made changes to the side that so famously beat Portugal last time out.

West Ham centre-back Nayef Aguerd and Noussair Mazraoui of Bayern Munich have both been included with coach Walid Regragui reverting to a back-five against the defending champions.

France vs Morocco confirmed teams

France: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Konate, Theo Hernandez; Tchouameni, Fofana; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud

Morocco: Bono; Hakimi, El Yamiq, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui; Amrabat, Ounahi; Ziyech, En Nesyri, Boufal