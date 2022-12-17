Antoine Griezmann: France’s tireless presence – pushing them towards World Cup glory

A player not like other players at this World Cup, Antoine Griezmann's preparations for it weren't like others either.

A contractual dispute with parent club Barcelona ensured the 31-year-old was restricted to playing just 29 minutes per match in the first-half of the season. A minute more and Atletico Madrid would owe their rivals €40m.

If you were to design a workload for a midfielder on the wrong side of 30 going into a mid-season World Cup, you can imagine it would look something like that. Yet if Griezmann's build-up to this tournament saw him restricted to the periphery, his role for France once in Qatar could scarcely have been more central.