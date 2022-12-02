Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Uruguay suffered late heartache as they exited the World Cup 2022 despite winning 2-0 against Ghana.

A missed first-half penalty by Andre Ayew ultimately proved the African side’s best chance of progression, with Giorgian de Arrascaeta scoring twice in quick succession thereafter at the other end to take the game away from them.

But South Korea nabbing a late winner against Portugal meant both teams needed another very late goal of their own - two in Ghana’s case - and the game became wildly open in the closing stages.

Edinson Cavani thought he should have had a late penalty himself and then spurned a shooting chance, as both nations ultimately go home early.

Here are the player ratings from the final Group H game.

Ghana:

Lawrence Ati-Zigi, 6. One or two decent early stops but might have done slightly better on the first goal which he couldn’t stop bobbling towards goal. No chance on the low-struck second. A couple of decent, if routine, late saves.

Alidu Seidu, 6. Tough start with Uruguay attacking that flank and then being hurt by a late De Arrascaeta misstep. Never really an outlet for the team on this occasion as he has been previously.

Daniel Amartey, 5. Got himself all in a muddle trying to clear a cross for the first goal and the shaky moments didn’t stop there. Just about got a toe on the ball to not concede a second-half penalty.

Mohammed Salisu, 7. Really good early recovery tackle, then a fine clearance off the line. Most of the most dangerous moments came over his partner’s side of the box.

Abdul Rahman Baba, 4. Never got going. Poor passing out, no real support in the final third and no sign of good delivery. Also didn’t do enough to track De Arrascaeta, who was floating from his side.

Thomas Partey, 6. One or two good ball carries from deep but didn’t really dominate play as he would have wanted.

Salis Abdul Samed, 7. The better of Ghana’s midfielders, lots of powerful drives from deep and always available to challenge Valverde and co in possession. Has looked a very solid part of this Ghana side.

Jordan Ayew, 6. A little harsh to be hooked at half time after a first 45’ full of industry, but little end product.

Andre Ayew, 4. Had his ‘Gyan’ moment with a very poor penalty. Didn’t achieve much else in the first half and subbed at the break.

Mohammed Kudus, 6. Fouled for the penalty after reacting quickly to a spilled shot. Didn’t get close enough to Williams first half but was moved centrally for the second and was far more involved - just couldn’t find the magic this time.

Inaki Williams, 5. Had nothing to chase or work with all first half and despite better play from the team after the restart, he still didn’t get much service. 19 touches in the game’s first 70 minutes says a lot.

Subs: K Sulemana 8, O Bukari 7, A Semenyo 6, D-K Kyereh 6, I Fatawu n/a

Uruguay's Giorgian de Arrascaeta, left, celebrates with teammate Luis Suarez scoring the opening goal (AP)

Uruguay

Sergio Rochet, 7. Gave away a penalty with an ill-timed dive, but saved it with a much better one. A couple of fortunate moments but did enough. Good low save from Kudus in the last 10 minutes and another from Sulemana late on.

Guillermo Varela, 5. Tenacious and tried to stick to his task defensively more than offering anything in support higher upfield. Struggled a few times against Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Josema Gimenez, 8. Made a fine block early on which cost him a few moments to recover. Otherwise stood tall with increased aerial deliveries and importantly got through a third game in a row.

Sebastian Coates, 9. Big performance from the Sporting centre-back. Always on hand to clear loose balls and very diligent with his passing from the back. Clattered Sulemana late on to stop him at all costs.

Mathias Oliveira, 6. Decent link play down the left even if more often than not he was doing so in deep areas. Very quick into the tackle and was pretty ferocious with it at times.

Facundo Pellistri, 6. Good early running down the right flank but faded after that bright start. Lashed a shot just wide with his last contribution.

Federico Valverde, 7. A lot of hard running and ball cleaning up, rather than really using his best offensive traits of ball-carrying and spraying passes in the final third, but did test the keeper with a long-range strike.

Rodrigo Bentancur, 6. Subbed off just after the half-hour mark through injury. They’ll need him back.

Giorgian de Arrascaeta, 8. Into the line-up and onto the scoresheet - how the Albiceleste needed it. Followed in well for an early finish on the first, then buried a brilliant, sideswiped volley for his second.

Luis Suarez, 7. Put everything into the first half: tenacity, work rate, running the channels and tracking back. His shot led to the first goal. Lasted an hour and got booked.

Darwin Nunez, 7. Powered through for an early chance then had another run and clipped finish cleared off the line. His best performance so far though still had a lot more to give this team.

Subs: M Vecino 5, E Cavani 5, N de la Cruz 5, M Gomez n/a, A Canobbio n/a