Lionel Messi wins Golden Ball award after leading Argentina to World Cup glory

Lionel Messi has been named the best player at the World Cup as he picked up the Golden Ball award shortly after leading Argentina to the title.

Messi won his first World Cup as Argentina defeated France on penalties to win a dramatic final in Qatar.

Messi scored twice in the final, Argentina’s first and third goals in the 3-3 draw. It took his total at the World Cup to seven goals, while he also had three assist and produced a number of brilliant moments throughout the tournament.

The 35-year-old missed out on the Golden Boot award after France forward Kylian Mbappe scored a stunning hat-trick in the final, taking his total to eight goals overall.

Messi has now won the Golden Ball twice after he was named player of the tournament at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Argentina were beaten 1-0 in the final by Germany but Messi now has the World Cup trophy to crown his career.

Luka Modric was the last golden ball winner, claiming the prize at the 2018 World Cup in Russia as his Croatia side finished as runners-up.

List of previous Golden Ball winners

2018: Luka Modric, Croatia

2014: Lionel Messi, Argentina

2010: Diego Forlán, Uruguay

2006: Zinedine Zidane, France

2002: Oliver Kahn, Germany

1998: Ronaldo, Brazil

1994: Romário, Brazil

1990: Salvatore Schillaci, Italy

1986: Diego Maradona, Argentina

1982: Paolo Rossi, Italy

1978: Mario Kempes, Argentina

1974: Johan Cruyff, Netherlands

1970: Pelé, Brazil

1966: Bobby Charlton, England

1962: Garrincha, Brazil

1958: Didi, Brazil

1954: Ferenc Puskás, Hungary

1950: Zizinho, Brazil

1938: Leônidas, Brazil

1934: Giuseppe Meazza, Italy

1930: José Nasazzi, Uruguay