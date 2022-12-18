Lionel Messi wins Golden Ball award after leading Argentina to World Cup glory
Messi has won the award for the second time in his career
Lionel Messi has been named the best player at the World Cup as he picked up the Golden Ball award shortly after leading Argentina to the title.
Messi won his first World Cup as Argentina defeated France on penalties to win a dramatic final in Qatar.
Messi scored twice in the final, Argentina’s first and third goals in the 3-3 draw. It took his total at the World Cup to seven goals, while he also had three assist and produced a number of brilliant moments throughout the tournament.
The 35-year-old missed out on the Golden Boot award after France forward Kylian Mbappe scored a stunning hat-trick in the final, taking his total to eight goals overall.
Messi has now won the Golden Ball twice after he was named player of the tournament at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
Argentina were beaten 1-0 in the final by Germany but Messi now has the World Cup trophy to crown his career.
Luka Modric was the last golden ball winner, claiming the prize at the 2018 World Cup in Russia as his Croatia side finished as runners-up.
List of previous Golden Ball winners
2018: Luka Modric, Croatia
2014: Lionel Messi, Argentina
2010: Diego Forlán, Uruguay
2006: Zinedine Zidane, France
2002: Oliver Kahn, Germany
1998: Ronaldo, Brazil
1994: Romário, Brazil
1990: Salvatore Schillaci, Italy
1986: Diego Maradona, Argentina
1982: Paolo Rossi, Italy
1978: Mario Kempes, Argentina
1974: Johan Cruyff, Netherlands
1970: Pelé, Brazil
1966: Bobby Charlton, England
1962: Garrincha, Brazil
1958: Didi, Brazil
1954: Ferenc Puskás, Hungary
1950: Zizinho, Brazil
1938: Leônidas, Brazil
1934: Giuseppe Meazza, Italy
1930: José Nasazzi, Uruguay
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies