Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

As the World Cup comes to an end in Qatar today (Sunday 18 December), the winner of the golden boot will be crowned.

The award goes to the player who has scored the most goals at the tournament, and this year it may in fact come down to two finalists – Argentina’s Lionel Messi and France’s Kylian Mbappe.

Both forwards enter the final having scored five goals each at the tournament, meaning a goal for either today – as long as the other does not score – would claim them the prize.

However, if both players finish on the same number of goals, whoever has more assists will claim the golden boot. As things stand, Messi has three assists and Mbappe has two.

The next differentiator, should two players end the tournament with the same number of goals and assists, is minutes played; whoever has played fewer minutes would win the award in that case.

It is also worth noting that Mbappe’s France teammate Olivier Giroud has scored four goals at this World Cup, as has Messi’s fellow Argentina forward Julian Alvarez. However, neither has recorded an assist at the tournament so far.

A silver boot and bronze boot will also be awarded today.

Here is the state of play as we wait for the World Cup golden boot to be decided:

5 goals

Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 3 assists, 570 minutes played

Kylian Mbappe (France) – 2 assists, 477 minutes

4 goals

France striker Olivier Giroud has become his nation’s all-time leading scorer during this World Cup (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Olivier Giroud (France) – 0 assists, 364 minutes

Julian Alvarez (Argentina) – 0 assists, 383 minutes

3 goals (N.B. All players below have been eliminated from the World Cup)

Goncalo Ramos (Portugal)

Alvaro Morata (Spain)

Marcus Rashford (England)

Enner Valencia (Ecuador)

Bukayo Saka (England)

Richarlison (Brazil)

Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)

List of previous Golden Boot winners