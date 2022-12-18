Jump to content

World Cup golden boot: What are the tiebreakers for top goalscorer award?

Argentina’s Lionel Messi and France’s Kylian Mbappe enter the final on five goals each

Alex Pattle
Sunday 18 December 2022 13:07
Comments
Reigning champions France train ahead of World Cup final clash with Messi's Argentina

As the World Cup comes to an end in Qatar today (Sunday 18 December), the winner of the golden boot will be crowned.

The award goes to the player who has scored the most goals at the tournament, and this year it may in fact come down to two finalists – Argentina’s Lionel Messi and France’s Kylian Mbappe.

FOLLOW LIVE: World Cup final - latest Argentina vs France updates

Both forwards enter the final having scored five goals each at the tournament, meaning a goal for either today – as long as the other does not score – would claim them the prize.

However, if both players finish on the same number of goals, whoever has more assists will claim the golden boot. As things stand, Messi has three assists and Mbappe has two.

The next differentiator, should two players end the tournament with the same number of goals and assists, is minutes played; whoever has played fewer minutes would win the award in that case.

It is also worth noting that Mbappe’s France teammate Olivier Giroud has scored four goals at this World Cup, as has Messi’s fellow Argentina forward Julian Alvarez. However, neither has recorded an assist at the tournament so far.

A silver boot and bronze boot will also be awarded today.

Here is the state of play as we wait for the World Cup golden boot to be decided:

5 goals

Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 3 assists, 570 minutes played

Kylian Mbappe (France) – 2 assists, 477 minutes

4 goals

France striker Olivier Giroud has become his nation’s all-time leading scorer during this World Cup

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Olivier Giroud (France) – 0 assists, 364 minutes

Julian Alvarez (Argentina) – 0 assists, 383 minutes

3 goals (N.B. All players below have been eliminated from the World Cup)

Goncalo Ramos (Portugal)

Alvaro Morata (Spain)

Marcus Rashford (England)

Enner Valencia (Ecuador)

Bukayo Saka (England)

Richarlison (Brazil)

Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)

List of previous Golden Boot winners

World CupTop goalscorerGoalsRunner(s)-upGoalsThird placeGoals
1930 Uruguay Guillermo Stabile8 Pedro Cea5 Bert Patenaude4
1934 Italy Oldrich Nejedly5 Edmund Conen, Angelo Schiavio4None
1938 France Leônidas7 Gyorgy Sarosi, Gyula Zsengeller, Silvio Piola5None
1950 Brazil Ademir8 Oscar Miguez5 Alcides Ghiggia, Chico, Estanislau Basora, Telmo Zarra4
1954 Switzerland Sandor Kocsis11 Josef Hugi, Max Morlock, Erich Probst6None
1958 Sweden Just Fontaine13 Pele, Helmut Rahn6None
1962 Chile Florian Albert, Valentin Ivanov, Garrincha, Vava, Drazan Jerkovic, Leonel Sanchez4NoneNone
1966 England Eusebio9 Helmut Haller6 Valeriy Porkujan, Geoff Hurst, Ferenc Bene, Franz Beckenbauer4
1970 Mexico Gerd Muller10 Jairzinho7 Teofilo Cubillas5
1974 West Germany Grzegorz Lato7 Andrzej Szarmach, Johan Neeskens5None
1978 Argentina[50] Mario Kempes6 Teófilo Cubillas5 Rob Rensenbrink5
1982 Spain Paolo Rossi6 Karl-Heinz Rummenigge5 Zico4
1986 Mexico Gary Lineker6 Emilio Butragueno, Careca, Diego Maradona5None
1990 Italy Salvatore Schillaci6 Tomas Skuhravy5 Roger Milla, Gary Lineker4
1994 United States Oleg Salenko, Hristo Stoichkov6None Kennet Andersson, Romario5
1998 France Davor Suker6 Gabriel Batistuta, Christian Vieri5None
2002 South Korea/Japan Ronaldo8 Miroslav Klose, Rivaldo5
2006 Germany Miroslav Klose5 Hernan Crespo3 Ronaldo3
2010 South Africa Thomas Muller5 David Villa5 Wesley Sneijder5
2014 Brazil James Rodriguez6 Thomas Muller5 Neymar4
2018 Russia Harry Kane6 Antoine Griezmann4 Romelu Lukaku4

