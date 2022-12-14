Grant Wahl: World Cup journalist died due to aortic aneurysm, wife says
The renowned US football journalist was covering his eighth World Cup when he collapsed during the quarter-final between Argentina and the Netherlands
Grant Wahl, the renowned US football journalist who passed away while covering the World Cup in Qatar, died due to an aortic aneurysm that ruptured, his wife has said.
Wahl died early on Saturday after collapsing in the press box while reporting on the World Cup quarter-final between Argentina and the Netherlands.
The 49-year-old received medical treatment at the Lusail Stadium but paramedics were unable to revive him.
Wahl’s body was flown back to the United States on Monday and his wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, said an autopsy was carried out to determine the cause of death.
"He had an autopsy done here in New York by the New York City medical examiner’s office, and it showed that he had an aortic aneurysm that ruptured," Gounder told CBS on Wednesday.
Gounder also wrote a post on Wahl’s Substack blog, in which she said there was “nothing nefarious about his death”.
