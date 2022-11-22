Jump to content

World Cup 2022 Group C fixtures, teams and tournament venues

Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia make up Group C

Luke Baker
Tuesday 22 November 2022 07:19
Comments
Argentina and Mexico will square off in Group C at the World Cup

Argentina and Mexico will square off in Group C at the World Cup

(Getty Images)

Lionel Messi will try to finally win that elusive World Cup and fill the remaining hole on his glittering career CV as Argentina begin their Qatar 2022 campaign in Group C.

Messi’s status as one of the greatest players of all time is already secure but heading into his fifth and final World Cup, the prospect of lifting Jules Rimet is tantalising. He came agonisingly close when La Albiceleste lost to Germany in the 2014 final, before a disappointing last-16 exit four years ago, but the team have rebuilt, ended a 28-year major trophy drought in the 2021 Copa America and are among the favourites in Qatar as Messi is joined by the likes of Emi Martinez, Cristian Romero, Rodrigo De Paul and Lautaro Martinez in a formidable core to Lionel Scaloni’s side.

They are overwhelming favourites to win Group C having cruised through South American qualifying, while Mexico’s record of making it out of the groups in their last eight World Cup appearances means they’ll be fancied to take second spot, although a lack of goal threat could prove their undoing.

Poland - who certainly don’t lack goal threat with Robert Lewandowski up top - appear most likely to qualify if El Tri falter and are hoping to play a first World Cup knockout match since 1986. Saudi Arabia round out the group as the underdogs after emerging from Asian qualifying, with a promising group of youngsters that won the first U-23 Asian Cup in the country’s history earlier this year probably not yet developed enough to cause real problems at the highest level

Here is everything you need to know about Group C:

Which teams are in Group C?

Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia make up Group C.

What are the venues?

Lusail (Lusail Stadium), Doha (Stadium 974), Al Rayyan (Education City Stadium),

What are the fixtures and when are they?

All times GMT.

Tuesday 22 November

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia – 10:00

Mexico vs Poland – 16:00

Saturday 26 November

Poland vs Saudi Arabia – 13:00

Argentina vs Mexico – 19:00

Wednesday 30 November

Poland vs Argentina – 19:00

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – 19:00

Lionel Messi is looking to end his World Cup career with a fairytale finish

(Getty Images)

How do the teams shape up?

Argentina got a monkey off their back as they ended a 28-year major trophy drought by winning the 2021 Copa America. Lionel Messi is now aiming for a fairytale ending at his final World Cup and Argentina deservedly enter the tournament as one of the favourites. They should advance from Group C without too much bother and logic dictates that Mexico and Poland will be battling it out for second spot. That makes their clash on the third day of the tournament appointment viewing and with a Mexican squad that isn’t as strong as previous years, the Robert Lewandowski-inspire Poles will fancy their chances of qualifying. Saudi Arabia are the group outsiders looking to spring an upset but that may prove to be a tough task.

Who is going to win the group?

Argentina – 4/11

Mexico – 9/2

Poland – 9/2

Saudi Arabia – 25/1

All odds via Betfair.

