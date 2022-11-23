Jump to content

Harry Kane: England optimistic captain will be fit for USA clash after ankle knock

Kane hurt his ankle against Iran but trained with his teammates on Wednesday

Simon Peach
Wednesday 23 November 2022 15:35
England train after good start to World Cup

England are optimistic that Harry Kane will be fit to face the United States, with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford confirming the skipper was “fine” and trained with teammates.

The 29-year-old went down gripping his right foot in pain after being caught by a poor Morteza Pouraliganji challenge shortly after half-time in Monday’s 6-2 Group B win against Iran.

Kane played on until the 75th minute but was seen leaving England’s World Cup with a slight limp and his right ankle lightly strapped.

The Football Association remained tight-lipped about Kane’s fitness on Tuesday, but it is understood the striker was due for a scan before Friday’s clash with the USA.

Teammates are optimistic that Kane will be fine and Pickford allayed concerns when speaking at Al Wakrah Sports Complex base on Wednesday.

“I think he is good, probably just a little bit sore,” the Three Lions goalkeeper said. “I’m sure he is fine, he was out on the grass with us today which is good. He is our captain.”

The development is a boost for England, whose manager Gareth Southgate had downplayed concerns over the issue immediately after the Iran game.

“I think Harry’s fine,” the manager said of the 2018 Golden Boot winner. “I mean, it obviously looked a bad tackle but he carried on in the game and we took him off, really, because we felt it was a moment we could do that.”

Pickford is confident England would have the strength in depth to cope should their record goalscorer miss out.

“Everyone will take their chance,” he added. “When Harry went off, Callum (Wilson) came on and got an assist.

“Everyone is training very hard. Obviously Harry is an unbelievable player, he’s the leader and the captain.”

