Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

India app Jio Cinema sorry for ‘pathetic’ stream quality of World Cup opener between Qatar and Ecuador

Fans complained on social media that the picture quality and constant buffering made the game unwatchable

Lawrence Ostlere
Monday 21 November 2022 10:38
Comments
<p>One Twitter user shares their experience of the World Cup stream</p>

One Twitter user shares their experience of the World Cup stream

(@MadhuLambu/Twitter)

An Indian app has apologised for the “poor quality” of its broadcast of the World Cup opener between Qatar and Ecuador on Sunday which was branded as “pathetic” by angry viewers.

Reliance Jio, which is owned by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, won the rights to stream the World Cup in India and made the game available for free on its Jio Cinema app and website.

Fans complained on social media that the picture quality and constant buffering made the game, in which Ecuador beat the tournament hosts 2-0 at the Al Bayt Stadium, unwatchable at times.

Journalist Samarth Goyal tweeted: “Wow #JioCinema you guys should have tested your servers before putting in your bid for broadcasting #FIFAWorldCup in India. Pathetic service.”

Recommended

Other fans complained that they had paid for rival streaming service Voot thinking it would show the World Cup. “Rs 600 for a #Voot subscription, only for the service to de-list the tournament after showing its listings for months,” wrote Chetan Nayak on Twitter. “Meanwhile, #JioCinema has the most horrible live telecast experience ever. Am I the only one who feels cheated?”

Jio Cinema was quick to apologise. “We are continuously working to give you a great experience. Please upgrade your app to the latest version to enjoy #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022. Apologies for any inconvenience,” the company tweeted.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in