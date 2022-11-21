Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Brain charity slams decision to let Iran goalkeeper play with head injury at World Cup

Ali Beiranvand collided with teammate Majid Hosseini during Iran’s World Cup opener against England

Jamie Gardner
Monday 21 November 2022 14:34
BBC's Alex Scott wears OneLove armband during World Cup coverage.mp4

The decision to let Iran goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand play on against England after a head-on collision with a teammate has been branded an “utter disgrace” by brain injury charity Headway.

Beiranvand got a hand to a Harry Kane cross in the sides’ World Cup opener in Doha on Monday but in doing so collided face first with teammate Majid Hosseini and was in need of treatment for several minutes.

FOLLOW LIVE: England face Iran in Qatar World Cup opener

Incredibly, Beiranvand was allowed to play on despite the clash of heads leaving him with a bloodied nose.

Moments later, however, the former Royal Antwerp stopper was carried off on a stretcher to be replaced by Hossein Hosseini.

Recommended

Luke Griggs, Headway’s interim chief executive, could not believe what he was witnessing.

He said in a statement issued to the PA news agency: “It is an utter disgrace that the Iran keeper Alireza Beiranvand was allowed to stay on the pitch.

“It was irrelevant that he came off a minute later, he shouldn’t have stayed on for a second, let alone a minute.

“He was clearly distressed and unfit to continue, this seems to be another case of the decision being made by the player and not medical staff.

(AFP via Getty Images)

“This was the first test of the Fifa World Cup concussion protocol and it was an abject failure.”

The Professional Footballers’ Association said it was “devastating” for Beiranvand to have to come off so early in a World Cup but added: “We have seen a clear example, on the world’s biggest stage, of the current concussion protocols not being applied under match pressure.”

Recommended

Fifa has yet to comment on the incident. The global governing body gives team doctors final responsibility to make the call on whether a player is fit to continue.

The team doctors of all 32 competing nations took part in a player health and well-being workshop organised by Fifa in Qatar in July, and Fifa also shared the concussion protocols with them.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in