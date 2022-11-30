The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Iranian authorities release two former national team football players after protest arrests
Parviz Boroumand and Voria Ghafouri were arrested during protests in the country
Related video: Niece of Iran’s supreme leader calls on foreign governments to cut ties with Tehran
Iranian officials have released two former members of the national football team after they were arrested in connection with protests in the country earlier this month.
Retired goalkeeper Parviz Boroumand was arrested for allegedly participating in protests in Tehran and was accused of damaging property.
Voria Ghafouri was arrested for allegedly “insulting the national soccer team and propagandising against the government,” according to reports.
Both men were released just hours before Iran was beaten 1-0 by the US at the World Cup to go crashing out of the tournament in Qatar. Iranian authorities gave no explanation for the release, according to The Associated Press.
Ghafouri, who still plays for a club in the country, has been an outspoken critic of the regime throughout his career, objecting to a ban on women attending men’s matches in Iran.
He also expressed sympathy for the family of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, whose death in September at the hands of the country’s morality police sparked the most recent wave of protests.
Amini died after being arrested for what police viewed as inappropriate dress, and the protests that have followed have rocked Iran.
At least 452 protesters have been killed and more than 18,000 detained since the start of the unrest, according to the group, Human Rights Activists in Iran.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino said he was “delighted” that Ghafouri had been released.
“In taking this decision, I appreciate the support of the Iranian authorities, and in particular that of Hamid Sajjadi, the Iranian Minister of Sport and Youths, who I met around Iran’s match versus Wales,” Mr Infantino said in a statement.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies