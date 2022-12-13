Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lionel Messi insists “we know what we are” and has asked Argentina fans to “believe in us” after inspiring a World Cup semi-final victory over Croatia.

Messi will now play in his second World Cup final on Sunday after previously succumbing to Germany in 2014.

And after a goal and a magical assist for Julian Alvarez, who grabbed a brace at the Lusail Stadium, Messi is determined to seize his chance to cap a legendary career with World Cup glory.

“I don’t know if it’s my best World Cup or not,” Messi said after picking up the Player of the Match. “I’ve been enjoying this a lot for a long time.

“We were confident that this group was going to pull it off. We know what we are and we ask the people to believe in us.

“Many things went through my mind. It’s very exciting to see all of this, the people, the family.

“The entire World Cup was incredible, what we experienced and now we are going for the last match, which is what we wanted.

“We have been through tough situations, other very good ones. Today, we are living something spectacular.

“I’m enjoying it with all of these people and all the Argentines that are in our country. I imagine it has to be crazy.”

While Nicolas Otamendi, at the heart of the Argentine backline, which kept out Croatia, has described the tenacity of the squad as a whole.

“We are 26 warriors who are willing to fight for the people,” said the Benfica defender.