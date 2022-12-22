Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Four years ago Lionel Messi was given a lucky red ribbon which belonged to the mother of an Argentinian journalist – and photos from Argentina’s celebrations after winning the World Cup suggest the football icon may have been wearing that same ribbon during the final.

Messi was given the ribbon by journalist Rama Pantarotto after Argentina drew with Iceland in their opening match of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, a game in which Messi missed a penalty.

“My Mum loves you more than she loves me,” Pantarotto said as he handed over the gift. “I carry her red ribbon for good luck. If you want it, I can give it to you.”

Pantarotto passed it over and he was shocked when, later in the same tournament, Messi spoke to him in the press area and showed the ribbon around his ankle, which he was wearing when he scored a memorable goal against Nigeria. “Mum, Messi wore it!” the journalist said to the camera.

Lionel Messi sports a red ribbon in the dressing room after the game (Lionel Messi/Instagram)

On Sunday, after Argentina beat France by penalty shootout at the end of one of the greatest World Cup finals ever played, Messi posted a picture on Instagram of him holding the Jules Rimet trophy alongside teammate Gonzalo Montiel in the dressing room.

His bare ankle revealed he was wearing a red ribbon exactly like the one given to him by Pantarotto four years ago.

Messi’s teammates have also been seen wearing red ribbons since the 2018 World Cup as lucky charms. He gave one to former Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho, while Argentina’s Rodrigo de Paul, Lautaro Martinez and Emiliano Martinez were spotted wearing one on their wrists in Qatar.

Messi has reached a deal with Paris St Germain to stay with the club for at least the 2023-24 season, French daily Le Parisien reported on Wednesday.

“In early December, in the midst of the World Cup, an agreement was reached (for Messi) to stay on for at least one more season,” the paper said.

Paris St Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaifi said this month that Messi was happy at the Ligue 1 champions, adding that discussions about a contract extension would be held after the World Cup.

Messi, who has 12 goals and 14 assists for PSG in all competitions this season, moved to the French capital from Barcelona in 2021 on a two-year contract.