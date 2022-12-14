‘Messi doesn’t scare us’, claims France star Theo Hernandez ahead of World Cup final

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Theo Hernandez is adamant that Lionel Messi doesn’t scare France as they prepare to take on Argentina in Sunday’s World Cup final.

Les Bleus booked their place in a second successive final with a 2-0 victory over battling Morocco on Wednesday evening, leaving them just one win away from becoming the first team to retain the World Cup since Brazil in 1962.

Argentina are the side standing in their way, with talisman Messi having inspired them to this point in his final World Cup and many believing it is written in the stars that he will finally lift the one major trophy to elude him in his glittering career to date.

Hernandez – who scored one of France’s two goals in the semi-final victory over Morocco – insists Messi doesn’t hold any fear for Didier Deschamps’ men and claims they won’t give up their trophy without a fight.

"Playing two World Cup finals in a row is an incredible moment. We did a good job, it was hard, but we are in the final,” said Hernandez to Italian station RAI Sport after the semi-final win. “We will work hard to win this final.

"Now we have to think about the final. I'm tired, but it's nice to win a World Cup semi-final. Now let's recover for Sunday. Messi doesn't scare us, Argentina are an incredible team but we have a few days to work."

France have their own talisman in Kylian Mbappe – Messi’s PSG teammate – and he had a hand in France’s second goal against Morocco as he showed quick feet to evade defenders and saw his shot deflected straight to Randal Kolo Muani to turn home 11 minutes from time.

Hernandez’s acrobatic finish helped France into the World Cup final (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

That ended Moroccan resistance after the first African side to reach a World Cup semi-final had responded well to falling behind to Hernandez’s neat finish just five minutes in.

And Les Bleus boss Deschamps was proud of his team for overcoming a well-drilled opponent, even though France were heavy favourites.

Deschamps said: "This victory arouses emotion and pride. Today was a very important match.

"We've been together with the players for a month now, it's never easy and we've also had luck so far, the players have been rewarded as a team and we'll look for the title Sunday. It's wonderful".