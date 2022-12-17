Luka Modric gives update on Croatia future after playing last World Cup game

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Luka Modric has confirmed that his final World Cup game will not send him into international retirement but is unsure at the moment if he will carry on for Croatia until Euro 2024.

The 37-year-old midfielder captained Croatia in the 2-1 win over Morocco which meant that his side finished third in Qatar, following on from a second-placed finish in Russia four years ago.

Modric, who has won a national record 162 caps, is considering playing in Germany in Euro 2024 but has vowed to be available for the Nations League finals in June. Croatia, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands are the four semi-finalists.

The Real Madrid player was proud Croatia, who were beaten by Argentina in the semi-finals, secured a third top-three finishes in World Cups.

He told BeIn Sports: “This medal is very important for us, for me, for my country, for Croatia as a national team.

“We confirm with this medal that Croatia is playing an important role in world of football. We are leaving Qatar as winners.

“About my future? I don’t know if I will be in Germany, I have to go step by step. I am enjoying the national team, I feel happy.

“I still think I can perform on a high level and I want to continue until the Nations League, then after there will be more time to think about the Euros.

“Now it is step by step by step and continue until least the Nations League and after we will see.”