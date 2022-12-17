Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An innocuous moment to many, but as Yahia Attiyat Allah roared in the face of the referee after half an hour of this World Cup third place play-off, you understood how much this really meant to Morocco.

The Qatari official Abdulrahman Al-Jassim had pointed for a goal kick after a mesmerising move led by Sofiane Boufal.

The Angers midfielder darted in from the left and swapped passes with Bilal El Khannous to slice through the heart of Croatia. And just as Boufal prepared to apply the decisive finish, Josip Sutalo brought the move to an abrupt halt with a fantastic block.

Instinct told you it was a corner, but upon further inspection, there was a clear deflection back off Boufal. Yet Morocco were incensed, this was no moment for desperation, with the game finely balanced at one apiece.

But this Morocco play on the edge, brimming with passion and, admittedly, sometimes guilty of letting it spill over.

And yet, first through Achraf Hakimi, who was out the blocks like Usain Bolt and quickly in the face of Al-Jassim, the PSG star was then joined by four furious teammates. All of whom could squeeze into a phone box.

It was an illustration of just what this journey has meant to a special group of players.

Croatia, too, displayed mental resilience and composure to go again, which was part of the frustration for Morocco.

Mislav Orsic’s delightful curler, which clattered in off the post, gave Croatia the lead for a second time after Achraf Dari’s immediate riposte to Joško Gvardiol’s thumping header.

Slightly below the intense level that has charmed fans around the world, a bruised Morocco rallied one last time after France ended their hopes of immortal status. Walid Regragui reiterated how the Atlas Lions had “fought to the bitter end” and they would do so once again here.

Morocco players remonstrates with the referee Abdulrahman Al Jassim (REUTERS)

It was therefore refreshing to see this third place play-off, a fixture many scoff at, act as a compelling appetiser to Sunday’s main course.

Managers often use it for a pity party to those good tourists along for the ride, aiding training and acting as cover.

Morocco did indeed shuffle the pack, but they retained the same ingredients that dragged this side to the brink of glory, after emerging as the first-ever African semi-finalists.

"It will be difficult on the mental level," Regragui conceded. "The important thing is that we presented a good look to our team, and that football in Morocco is not far from the top levels."

You could see that mental strain as Morocco clicked into top gear one last time, unable to cruise in that glorious red and green.

As Morocco began to chase and with the midfield mastery of Luka Modric pushing them to breaking point as his magnetic control repelled the press, a tormented Azzedine Ounahi smashed the ball into the turf in frustration after conceding the foul.

Croatia’s Nikola Vlasic of Croatia celebrates after the 2-1 win (Getty Images)

The passion was not limited to Morocco either, Andrej Kramarić left the field in tears after reigniting his career in Qatar.

Concerned about a probable spell on the sidelines, sure, but the Hoffenheim forward also shared an intimate moment with Zlatko Dalic after dragging his heels over the chalk to exit football’s grandest stage.

While the bench stormed to the edge of the pitch after the puzzling decision to not award a penalty after Sofyan Amrabat clipped Gvardiol’s heel.

There was time for one more chance. Youssef En-Nesyri pulled his shirt over his face after leaping high over Ivan Perisic deep into injury time, his header planted narrowly over the bar. Hopes of a consolation for this famous journey extinguished, but we all understood how this truly mattered.