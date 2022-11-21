Mexico vs Poland live stream: Where to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mexico and Poland will each look to kickstart their World Cup campaign at the other’s expense on Tuesday, as they square off in Group C.

With the teams occupying a group that also contains two-time champions Argentina and minnows Saudi Arabia, they will realistically be targeting second place in the pool.

With that in mind, Mexico and Poland are each other’s biggest rivals in the group, and they will know that their fate in Qatar may in fact depend on the outcome of this match – both sides’ very first outing in the 2022 edition of the tournament.

Mexico have lost in the last 16 at the last seven World Cups, so they will have faith that they can get through this group – even if they will be unsure about their chances of going further than that – while Poland have either exited in the first round or not qualified for the competition at all since 1990. They do, however, have one of the best strikers in world football in the form of their captain, Robert Lewandowski.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Mexico vs Poland kicks off at 4pm GMT (7pm local time) on Tuesday 22 November.

The match will take place at Stadium 974 in Doha.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on BBC One, and it will also stream live on the BBC iPlayer.

Meanwhile, The Independent will provide live match updates.

What is the team news?

Raul Jimenez (top) featured in a friendly for Mexico last week as he continues to seek full fitness (Getty Images)

Mexico are expected to start without Wolves forward Raul Jimenez, who is still seeking full fitness after suffering a groin injury. His coach, teammates and fans were handed hope by his ability to play 45 minutes in a pre-World Cup friendly against Sweden, however.

Poland, meanwhile, look to be in good shape as they prepare to kickstart their Qatar campaign.

Predicted line-ups

Mexico: Ochoa, Sanchez, Montes, Moreno, Gallardo, Alvarez, Herrera, Guardado, Lozano, Martin, Vega

Poland: Szczesny, Bednarek, Glik, Kiwior, Frankowski, Krychowiak, Zielinski, Szymanski, Zalewski, Milik, Lewandowski

Odds

Mexico – 9/5

Poland – 9/5

Draw – 2/1

Via Betfair.

Prediction

This is, on paper, the most evenly-matched game in Group C, and it features two sides who are realistically expected to be vying for second place – with Argentina naturally being the favourites to top the group. As such, a draw would not be at all surprising. Mexico 1-1 Poland.