Mexico vs Poland predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture

Mexico and Poland will have had mixed feelings about being drawn in Group C ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

On one hand, minnows Saudi Arabia represent easy opponents on paper and a chance to gather three invaluable points. On the other hand, two-time champions Argentina are clear favourites to progress atop this group, meaning Mexico and Poland will enter their clash against each other with a lot of pressure on their shoulders.

And it just so happens that they will face one another in their respective first outings at this tournament, where Mexico will look to snap a unique streak and Poland will likely lean on their superstar striker.

Mexico enter Qatar on the back of seven straight last-16 exits at the World Cup, while Poland captain Robert Lewandowski is one of the finest finishers in world football.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Mexico vs Poland kicks off at 4pm GMT (7pm local time) on Tuesday 22 November.

The match will take place at Stadium 974 in Doha.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on BBC One, and it will also stream live on the BBC iPlayer.

Meanwhile, The Independent will provide live match updates.

What is the team news?

Raul Jimenez (top) featured in a friendly for Mexico last week as he continues to seek full fitness (Getty Images)

Mexico are expected to start without Wolves forward Raul Jimenez, who is still seeking full fitness after suffering a groin injury. His coach, teammates and fans were handed hope by his ability to play 45 minutes in a pre-World Cup friendly against Sweden, however.

Poland, meanwhile, look to be in good shape as they prepare to kickstart their Qatar campaign.

Predicted line-ups

Mexico: Ochoa, Sanchez, Montes, Moreno, Gallardo, Alvarez, Herrera, Guardado, Lozano, Martin, Vega

Poland: Szczesny, Bednarek, Glik, Kiwior, Frankowski, Krychowiak, Zielinski, Szymanski, Zalewski, Milik, Lewandowski

Odds

Mexico – 9/5

Poland – 9/5

Draw – 2/1

Via Betfair.

Prediction

This is, on paper, the most evenly-matched game in Group C, and it features two sides who are realistically expected to be vying for second place – with Argentina naturally being the favourites to top the group. As such, a draw would not be at all surprising. Mexico 1-1 Poland.