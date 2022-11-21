Mexico vs Poland prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Robert Lewandowski has won almost all there is to win in club football, but the Barcelona striker will be keen to upset the odds and guide Poland to World Cup glory in what may be his final appearance at the showpiece event.

Now 34, Lewandowski enters Qatar as his country’s captain and record goalscorer, knowing that he represents their best chance of progressing past the group stage.

And first up for Poland in Group C is a clash with Mexico, their main rivals in what is realistically a mission to finish second behind Argentina, while the pool is rounded out by Saudi Arabia.

Mexico have a great group-stage track record, having reached – but also lost – in the last 16 at the last seven World Cups. Poland, meanwhile, have either fallen at the first hurdle or failed to qualify for the competition altogether since 1990. Can they snap that streak here?

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Mexico vs Poland kicks off at 4pm GMT (7pm local time) on Tuesday 22 November.

The match will take place at Stadium 974 in Doha.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on BBC One, and it will also stream live on the BBC iPlayer.

Meanwhile, The Independent will provide live match updates.

What is the team news?

Raul Jimenez (top) featured in a friendly for Mexico last week as he continues to seek full fitness (Getty Images)

Mexico are expected to start without Wolves forward Raul Jimenez, who is still seeking full fitness after suffering a groin injury. His coach, teammates and fans were handed hope by his ability to play 45 minutes in a pre-World Cup friendly against Sweden, however.

Poland, meanwhile, look to be in good shape as they prepare to kickstart their Qatar campaign.

Predicted line-ups

Mexico: Ochoa, Sanchez, Montes, Moreno, Gallardo, Alvarez, Herrera, Guardado, Lozano, Martin, Vega

Poland: Szczesny, Bednarek, Glik, Kiwior, Frankowski, Krychowiak, Zielinski, Szymanski, Zalewski, Milik, Lewandowski

Odds

Mexico – 9/5

Poland – 9/5

Draw – 2/1

Via Betfair.

Prediction

This is, on paper, the most evenly-matched game in Group C, and it features two sides who are realistically expected to be vying for second place – with Argentina naturally being the favourites to top the group. As such, a draw would not be at all surprising. Mexico 1-1 Poland.