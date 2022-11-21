Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mexico’s bid to break their unique habit of exiting the World Cup in the last 16 resumes in Qatar, and they get under way with a Group C game against Poland.

For seven straight world championships, Mexico have escaped the group stage but fallen at the next hurdle, which will give them hope of progressing from a pool that also contains Poland, Argentina and Saudi Arabia – though it will also plant a seed of doubt about their ability to go further.

Argentina are naturally favourites to qualify first here, with most fans and pundits predicting that Mexico and Poland will be the team to finish second in this group.

If that is to be the case, each of these two nations’ fates could be decided in this, their very first game of the Qatar World Cup.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Mexico vs Poland kicks off at 4pm GMT (7pm local time) on Tuesday 22 November.

The match will take place at Stadium 974 in Doha.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on BBC One, and it will also stream live on the BBC iPlayer.

Meanwhile, The Independent will provide live match updates.

What is the team news?

Raul Jimenez (top) featured in a friendly for Mexico last week as he continues to seek full fitness (Getty Images)

Mexico are expected to start without Wolves forward Raul Jimenez, who is still seeking full fitness after suffering a groin injury. His coach, teammates and fans were handed hope by his ability to play 45 minutes in a pre-World Cup friendly against Sweden, however.

Poland, meanwhile, look to be in good shape as they prepare to kickstart their Qatar campaign.

Predicted line-ups

Mexico: Ochoa, Sanchez, Montes, Moreno, Gallardo, Alvarez, Herrera, Guardado, Lozano, Martin, Vega

Poland: Szczesny, Bednarek, Glik, Kiwior, Frankowski, Krychowiak, Zielinski, Szymanski, Zalewski, Milik, Lewandowski

Odds

Mexico – 9/5

Poland – 9/5

Draw – 2/1

Via Betfair.

Prediction

This is, on paper, the most evenly-matched game in Group C, and it features two sides who are realistically expected to be vying for second place – with Argentina naturally being the favourites to top the group. As such, a draw would not be at all surprising. Mexico 1-1 Poland.