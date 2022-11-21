The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Is Mexico vs Poland on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture
The two nations begin their Qatar World Cup campaigns by squaring off in Group C after Argentina take on Saudi Arabia
Mexico’s bid to break their unique habit of exiting the World Cup in the last 16 resumes in Qatar, and they get under way with a Group C game against Poland.
For seven straight world championships, Mexico have escaped the group stage but fallen at the next hurdle, which will give them hope of progressing from a pool that also contains Poland, Argentina and Saudi Arabia – though it will also plant a seed of doubt about their ability to go further.
Argentina are naturally favourites to qualify first here, with most fans and pundits predicting that Mexico and Poland will be the team to finish second in this group.
If that is to be the case, each of these two nations’ fates could be decided in this, their very first game of the Qatar World Cup.
Here’s all you need to know.
When is it?
Mexico vs Poland kicks off at 4pm GMT (7pm local time) on Tuesday 22 November.
The match will take place at Stadium 974 in Doha.
How can I watch it?
The game will air live on BBC One, and it will also stream live on the BBC iPlayer.
Meanwhile, The Independent will provide live match updates.
What is the team news?
Mexico are expected to start without Wolves forward Raul Jimenez, who is still seeking full fitness after suffering a groin injury. His coach, teammates and fans were handed hope by his ability to play 45 minutes in a pre-World Cup friendly against Sweden, however.
Poland, meanwhile, look to be in good shape as they prepare to kickstart their Qatar campaign.
Predicted line-ups
Mexico: Ochoa, Sanchez, Montes, Moreno, Gallardo, Alvarez, Herrera, Guardado, Lozano, Martin, Vega
Poland: Szczesny, Bednarek, Glik, Kiwior, Frankowski, Krychowiak, Zielinski, Szymanski, Zalewski, Milik, Lewandowski
Odds
Mexico – 9/5
Poland – 9/5
Draw – 2/1
Prediction
This is, on paper, the most evenly-matched game in Group C, and it features two sides who are realistically expected to be vying for second place – with Argentina naturally being the favourites to top the group. As such, a draw would not be at all surprising. Mexico 1-1 Poland.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies