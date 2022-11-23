Nadia Nadim: ITV World Cup pundit left heartbroken after mother killed in road accident
The Denmark international abruptly left her country’s World Cup match with Tunisia on Tuesday
World Cup pundit Nadia Nadim has been left heartbroken after her mother was killed by a truck.
The Denmark legend was forced off air on ITV during Denmark’s draw against Tunisia at Qatar.
And the 34-year-old has paid tribute to her mother and confirmed the tragic news.
“Words can not describe what I’m feeling,” Nadim said in a statement.
“I have lost the most important person in my life and it happened so sudden and unexpected. She was only 57.
“She was a warrior who had fought for every inch of her life. She didn’t give me life once but twice, and everything I/ we are is because of her.
“I have lost my home and I know nothing is gonna ever feel the same. Life is unfair and I don’t understand why her and why this way. I love you and I will see you again.
“Her funeral is gone be soon... please come and show her the love, respect and prayers she deserves.”
The former Manchester City forward was absent from the panel at the final whistle on Tuesday, with host Mark Pougatch telling viewers that she had been forced to leave.
An ITV spokesman said: “Everyone at ITV, those working with Nadia in Qatar, and the wider company, is deeply shocked and saddened by this tragic news.
“We have offered Nadia our support and our thoughts are with her and those closest to her at this incredibly difficult time.”
