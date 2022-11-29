World Cup pitch invader released without charge after bringing rainbow flag onto field
Mario Ferri was taken away by security after interrupting Portugal’s game with Uruguay, having run onto the pitch wearing a T-shirt carrying messages of support for Ukraine and Iranian women
World Cup pitch invader Mario Ferri has been released without charge in Qatar, according to reports, after he brought a rainbow flag onto the pitch.
Ferri ran onto the field during Portugal’s group-stage win over Uruguay on Monday (28 November), carrying a rainbow flag and wearing a T-shirt that read “Save Ukraine” on the front and “Respect for Iranian Women” on the back.
Ferri was tackled by numerous security guards at the Lusail Stadium, but it was reported by CBS on Tuesday (29 November) that the Italian has since been released without charge.
Ferri also posted on Instagram on Tuesday, explaining his actions in a post that began: “I’M BACK.”
Numerous fans have had rainbow-themed clothing and items confiscated at the Qatar World Cup, with the colours linked to the LGBTQ+ community, while homosexuality is criminalised in Qatar.
This edition of the World Cup has come under great criticism due to the state’s laws and attitudes towards homosexuality, as well as other alleged human-rights abuses and thousands of reported migrant-worker deaths.
Meanwhile, Ukraine was invaded by Russia in February, and Iran has seen many anti-government protests in recent weeks after a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, died after being detained by police for wearing her hijab ‘improperly’.
Thirty-five-year-old Ferri, who has run onto the pitch at past World Cups, is reportedly a former football player who competed in India.
