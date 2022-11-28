Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A pitch invader brought a rainbow flag onto the pitch at the Qatar World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay at the Lusail Stadium.

The Group H match was briefly halted after approximately 50 minutes with Iranian referee Alireza Faghani retrieving the flag before resuming play.

As well as carrying the pride flag, the fan also wore a t-shirt with a superman logo and the message: “Save Ukraine”.

The back of the t-shirt had the message: “Respect for Iranian Women”.

The World Cup has been hit by controversy throughout in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal.

Fifa provided a u-turn over its stance to allow fans to wear rainbow items at stadia.

A pitch invader wearing a shirt reading "Save Ukraine" holds a rainbow flag (Getty Images)

The match soon had its first goal after the interruption, with Bruno Fernandes’ strike, with Cristiano Ronaldo in the vicinity and claiming the goal.

More to follow...