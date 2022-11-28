World Cup: Pitch invader brings rainbow flag onto field during Portugal vs Uruguay
The match at the Lusail Stadium was briefly interrupted with the referee forced to retrieve the flag
A pitch invader brought a rainbow flag onto the pitch at the Qatar World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay at the Lusail Stadium.
The Group H match was briefly halted after approximately 50 minutes with Iranian referee Alireza Faghani retrieving the flag before resuming play.
As well as carrying the pride flag, the fan also wore a t-shirt with a superman logo and the message: “Save Ukraine”.
The back of the t-shirt had the message: “Respect for Iranian Women”.
The World Cup has been hit by controversy throughout in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal.
Fifa provided a u-turn over its stance to allow fans to wear rainbow items at stadia.
The match soon had its first goal after the interruption, with Bruno Fernandes’ strike, with Cristiano Ronaldo in the vicinity and claiming the goal.
More to follow...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies