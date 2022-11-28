Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

World Cup: Pitch invader brings rainbow flag onto field during Portugal vs Uruguay

The match at the Lusail Stadium was briefly interrupted with the referee forced to retrieve the flag

Jack Rathborn
Monday 28 November 2022 20:23
Comments
Fifa to allow rainbow hats and flags at the 2022 Qatar World Cup in U-turn

A pitch invader brought a rainbow flag onto the pitch at the Qatar World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay at the Lusail Stadium.

The Group H match was briefly halted after approximately 50 minutes with Iranian referee Alireza Faghani retrieving the flag before resuming play.

As well as carrying the pride flag, the fan also wore a t-shirt with a superman logo and the message: “Save Ukraine”.

The back of the t-shirt had the message: “Respect for Iranian Women”.

The World Cup has been hit by controversy throughout in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal.

Recommended

Fifa provided a u-turn over its stance to allow fans to wear rainbow items at stadia.

A pitch invader wearing a shirt reading "Save Ukraine" holds a rainbow flag

(Getty Images)

The match soon had its first goal after the interruption, with Bruno Fernandes’ strike, with Cristiano Ronaldo in the vicinity and claiming the goal.

More to follow...

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in