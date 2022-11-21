Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘It’s not allowed’: US journalist ‘detained’ entering World Cup match for wearing rainbow t-shirt

Qatar stadium security guards reportedly restricted access for the Group B fixture where Wales face USA

Karl Matchett
Monday 21 November 2022 17:08
Comments
Why England and Wales will not wear OneLove armband at Qatar World Cup

An American journalist has reported that security guards initially denied him entry into a World Cup 2022 fixture in Qatar, telling him a t-shirt bearing rainbow colours was “not allowed”.

Grant Wahl, who works with CBS, was heading into the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan to cover the USA vs Wales game, with both nations beginning their Group B campaign on Monday evening.

However, he was prevented from doing so due to his attire, which he showed in a photo on his Twitter account - a football surrounded by striped rainbow colours.

“Security guard refusing to let me into the stadium for USA-Wales,” he tweeted. “’You have to change your shirt. It’s not allowed,’” he reported the guard as telling him.

This comes just hours after England were prevented from wearing their rainbow One Love armband by Fifa, with Harry Kane - as well as Wales, Netherlands and other European nations later on - being set to wear it on the pitch this week.

Recommended

Wahl has previously tweeted rules handed out by Fifa on how stadium security should be dealing with specific topics, including flags or shirts with rainbows.

Those Fifa guidelines included the notes that “general statements in favour of positive values enshrined in the Fifa Statutes, such as human rights and anti-discrimination are permitted.”

A graphic includes “flags, shirts [or] shoelaces” which display the global colour schemes for pride and transgender support being permitted, among others, as well as more specific ones showing support for Iranian women or Black Lives Matter.

Another Qatar World Cup branded graphic states “persons displaying the LGBTQI+ rights rainbow or other sexual identity flags will neither be approached, detained or prosecuted.”

Fifa and the host nation have continually pushed the message that this will be an inclusive World Cup finals, but constant late rule changes have repeatedly denied teams any chance to show, promote or support that approach.

Recommended

Just over an hour after the initial post, Wahl followed up with a second tweet noting that he had ultimately gained entry without needing to change.

“I’m OK, but that was an unnecessary ordeal,” he said. “Am in the media center, still wearing my shirt. Was detained for nearly half an hour. Go gays.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in