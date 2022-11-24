Fifa says rainbow colours now allowed in Qatar after flags confiscated
Exclusive: Fifa has assured national federations that fans displaying the rainbow colours associated with support for the LGBTQ+ community will no longer be stopped by security staff at World Cup venues
World Cup federations have been told by Fifa that the rainbow flag is to “not be prohibited” at stadiums for the next round of games, and that Qatar have now given the governing body assurances on the issue after a series of incidents that culminated in the team captains of seven Uefa federations not wearing the OneLove armband.
The colours have become one of the tension points of the tournament, as so many players, officials and fans want to make a gesture of solidarity towards the LGBTQ+ community over Qatar’s laws and culture around homosexuality.
Some supporters and media have had items of clothing with rainbow flags confiscated, most notably with security even instructing that bucket hats should be removed. The Independent has been told of cases where Welsh fans were simply wearing the colours of the country – red, yellow, white and green – only to be told to take them off.
A number of federations have raised this with Fifa, given they were told beforehand that it would be an open World Cup, and the global governing body has now sent a note to federations that it has been given assurances by the tournament’s Safety and Security Operations Committee that rainbow items will no longer be confiscated. It has gone so far that missives have been passed to security at stadiums, to prevent what were described as “localised incidents”.
While officials naturally see it as a welcome development, it does have the potential to only deepen one of the World Cup’s many flashpoints if there are any more such confiscations.
The question that some within federations are asking is whether Fifa can even depend on such assurances, given the nature of how Qatari security have operated.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies