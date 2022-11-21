England and Wales have confirmed they will not wear the OneLove armband in support of the LGBTQ+ community in their opening World Cup 2022 fixtures after Fifa threatened them with sporting sanctions.

The Football Association said in a statement just a few hours before kick-off that they had backed down, with Harry Kane and Gareth Bale potentially set to be booked at the start of the game if they had been worn.

“We are very frustrated by the Fifa decision which we believe is unprecedented,” a joint statement from the FA and FAW read.

