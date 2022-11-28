Portugal vs Uruguay LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from crucial Group H clash
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal meet Darwin Nunez’s Uruguay as Group H heats up in Qatar
Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo take on Uruguay in a crucial World Cup Group H clash. Ronaldo made men’s World Cup history as he became the first player to score in five different tournaments with the opening goal of his country’s 3-2 win over Ghana, and Portugal can qualify for the last 16 with another victory this evening.
Despite Ronaldo’s moment of history, it was Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix and Rafael Leao who starred in Portugal’s opening win - while there was a let off at the end as Inaki Williams slipped after rounding the fortunate goalkeeper Diogo Costa.
Uruguay, meanwhile, are on the back foot following their 0-0 stalemate with South Korea. Uruguay hit the post twice and will hope their star-studded frontline of Darwin Nunez, Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani can make more of an impact here. Follow all the action with our live blog below, following the conclusion of Brazil’s match with Switzerland in Group G.
Brazil 1-0 Switzerland
90 mins: There’s noise around Stadium 974 now as the Brazil fans celebrate. They have the ball in the corner but there will be six minutes of added time to play.
Brazil 1-0 Switzerland
87 mins: All of a sudden, Brazil are heading into the last 16. Switzerland had all 11 men behind the ball and a point would have been huge for them.
There’s still time, though. That said, Switzerland have yet to have a shot on target.
GOAL! Brazil 1-0 Switzerland (CASEMIRO 83’)
This one counts! Brazil find the breakthrough and it comes from an unlikely source! Cometh the hour, cometh the Casemiro.
The midfielder finds himself in the box after making a late run and slices a shot across goal. It takes a slight deflection, which sees the ball drift away from Sommer, and tucks into the far corner!
Brazil 0-0 Switzerland
81 mins: Antony takes the latest Brazil set-piece with a corner from the right. Sommer punches away before Guimaraes follows in with the header. Sommer saves again.
Brazil 0-0 Switzerland
79 mins: An awkward moment for Switzerland from the free kick as Antony bends one in. It takes a touch off a Switzerland head but Sommer collects.
Brazil 0-0 Switzerland
78 mins: Antony tries to make something happen on the right and is barged into by Rodriguez. Antony wants a yellow but the referee is unmoved.
Brazil 0-0 Switzerland
75 mins: Oh dear, Rodrygo. He balloons a free kick over everyone and out for a goal kick after Widmer had fouled Vinicius.
Brazil 0-0 Switzerland
72 mins: More chances incoming for Brazil. Gabriel Jesus and Antony are on. Richarlison, unable to reproduce the magic of his double against Serbia, is off and so is Raphinha.
Brazil 0-0 Switzerland
70 mins: Sad times, but we go on. Vinicius Jr then races around the outside of Akanji and wins a free-kick on the left edge. Switzerland are able to clear but Vinicius is running this game now and Brazil need to give him the ball at every opportunity.
NO GOAL! Brazil 0-0 Switzerland
Noooo! Richarlison was offside in the build-up. It’s disallowed!
Richarlison was quite clearly offside, to be fair. It wasn’t obvious to see initially as he was coming back from an offside position.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies