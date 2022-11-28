Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Portugal got through a tricky contest with Uruguay at the Qatar World Cup on Monday, with Bruno Fernandes scoring from a cross and then from the penalty spot to secure a 2-0 win in Group H.

Cristiano Ronaldo claimed the first goal as his own, suggesting he had nodded Fernandes’ second-half cross past Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet, but the record books will say otherwise. That moment came shortly after a pitch invader took to the field with a rainbow flag and a T-shirt with messages in support of Ukraine and Iranian women.

It was Fernandes who also put the game to bed in added time, winning a penalty by forcing Jose Maria Gimenez into a handball and then rolling the spot-kick home moments later. The Manchester United midfielder even hit the post in the final seconds.

The result made Portugal just the third team of the group stage so far to earn two wins from two games, after defending champions France and tournament favourites Brazil did so.

Here’s how Portugal’s players fared against Uruguay:

Diogo Costa - 7

Produced a vital save after Rodrigo Bentancur dribbled wonderfully through the Portugal defence to go one on one with the goalkeeper.

Joao Cancelo - 7

Didn’t get many chances to show how dangerous he can be going forward, with more of Portugal’s attacks coming on the left – unsurprisingly. Defended diligently against Darwin Nunez, though, and denied Luis Suarez with a crucial interception in the 80th minute.

Ruben Dias - 6

Tidy on the ball at the back and effectively dealt with some tricky crosses. Was turned inside out by Bentancur amid the Uruguay midfielder’s fine solo run, however.

Pepe - 6

Might have preferred an even more physical kind of contest, the sort that past Uruguay sides would have provided.

Nuno Mendes - 7

Nuno Mendes (bottom) was taken off injured after an encouraging display (EPA)

Supported Ronaldo well on Portugal’s left flank, in a partnership that looked promising until the left back was forced off with an injury late in the first half.

William Carvalho - 7

Broke up play well in midfield and made one impressive read before sprinting to intercept a Uruguay goal kick.

Ruben Neves - 5

Largely anonymous until picking up a booking, as his midfield partners did most of the heavy lifting. Replaced, possibly with an injury, on 70 minutes.

Bernardo Silva - 7

Floated around gracefully, linking passages of play nicely.

Joao Felix - 6

Full of verve but lacking the clinical edge he displayed against Ghana.

Bruno Fernandes - 8

Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring his and Portugal’s second goal (Getty Images)

Final product was largely disappointing, until he whipped a short cross all the way into the back of the net – just past Ronaldo’s head, though the captain insisted otherwise. Also won a perhaps lucky penalty, but more importantly converted it calmly, before hitting the post in the dying seconds of the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 6

As motivated as he always is in this shirt, but had mixed results. Displayed some terrific control with his chest in a couple of moments, creating half-chances both times. Swerved a free kick into the wall after much anticipation, and struggled to get on the end of crosses – including when he claimed Fernandes’ goal as his own header. Might like to claim Fernandes’ rating, too. Taken off just after the 80-minute mark.

Cristiano Ronaldo shows his frustration during Portugal’s clash with Uruguay (AP)

SUBSTITUTES

Raphael Guerreiro - 6

Brought on for the injured Mendes before half time. Offered plenty of drive and determination, but didn’t stand out as much as the man he replaced.

Rafael Leao - 5

Is a different player to Neves, whom he came on for, and his attacking ventures led to Portugal being overrun at times.

Joao Palhinha - 6

Matheus Nunes - 6

Goncalo Ramos - 6