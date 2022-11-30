‘This is for Papa’: Senegal team effort a fitting tribute to Diop

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emotions are always going to be running high after qualification for the knockout stages of international football’s premier tournament, especially for an African nation doing so for just the second time in their history.

But Senegal’s collective effort in getting to the last 16 at this year’s World Cup, after beating Ecuador on Tuesday to finish second in Group A, held an altogether greater significance.

The hard-fought success, sealed by a superb volley by Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly – the perfect moment to score his first international goal – came on the second anniversary of the death of one of the greatest Senegalese footballers of all time, former Fulham and Portsmouth midfielder Papa Bouba Diop.

Diop tragically passed away at just 42 in 2020, with many supporters sporting shirts or painting their bodies with his number 19 on their backs in the crowd, while Koulibaly wore a modified captain’s armband with 19 on it as a mark of respect too.

After the match, Diop was at the forefront of his everyone’s thoughts.

“It is an amazing moment for me and the team,” Koulibaly said upon receiving the man of the match award. “It was a tough draw and we lost the first game. It was one of the most important moments of the team.

“I am happy (to win man of the match) but the all the team deserves it. The trophy is for Papa, it is the anniversary of his death, I will give it to his family.

“The anniversary of his death was important for us and for his family. We wanted to make him proud. He was an inspiration for me. We wanted to play in his honour. This is something we did not want to let slip. We need to show why we are the champions of Africa.”

The fact it was such a team effort from Senegal, on a momentous day, added further gloss to an occasion many will never forget.

When all-time top goalscorer Sadio Mane withdrew from the squad on the eve of the tournament, it was a devastating blow for the African champions, one many thought they would struggle to come back from.

But in the Bayern Munich forward’s absence, the goals have flowed from all angles, not reliant on one player like many other nations.

Senegal have had five different scorers at this World Cup - Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou, Bamba Dieng, Ismaïla Sarr and Koulibaly - their most in a single edition of the tournament, exceeding their 2002 tally.

“We are a family and a well-oiled machine so we wanted to give this gift back to the Senegalese population and the Senegalese around the world,” Koulibaly added.

“I couldn’t believe it when I heard about his (Mane’s) injury. I knew there would be a lot more pressure, but we are a team. Yes, Sadio is a star and he is the symbol of the Senegalese football team and sometimes we play for him but there are XI players on the football field.

“We have some other great players and this is their time to shine.”

On paper, England will certainly fancy their chances against a Mane-less Senegal in the last 16, but in knockout football, where games are so often decided by one goal, a team beating as one unit are certainly not going to be pushovers.