South Korea World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Here’s everything you need to know about the Taegeuk Warriors
South Korea enter the World Cup group stage for the 10th successive edition in Qatar and 20 years on from their most famous side.
The fourth-placed finish at the 2002 World Cup is the standard to aspire too, and in Son Heung-min they possess a genuine superstar to provide the spark.
The Tottenham striker will be tasked with making the difference, but their form is not promising after a heavy loss to Japan and being held by Costa Rica, but the 1-0 victory over Cameroon in the final match before their first game in Qatar brings much-needed confidence.
A faster start after a third-placed finish last time out in Russia after back-to-back defeats to start the group stage will serve as the challenge here for Paulo Bento’s side.
Here is everything you need to know:
Group fixtures (all times GMT)
Thursday 24 November: Uruguay vs South Korea – 16:00
Monday 28 November: South Korea vs Ghana – 16:00
Friday 2 December: South Korea vs Portugal – 18:00
Predicted squad
Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-gyu (Al-Shabab), Jo Hyeon-woo (Ulsan Hyundai), Song Bum-keun (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors)
Defenders: Kim Jin-su (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Hong Chul (Daegu FC), Kim Moon-hwan (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Kim Young-gwon (Ulsan Hyundai), Kwon Kyung-won (Gamba Osaka), Kim Tae-hwan (Ulsan Hyundai), Cho Yu-min (Daejon Hana Citizen), Kim Min-jae (Napoli), Yoon Jong-gyu (FC Seoul)
Midfielders: Jung Woo-young (Al-Sadd), Lee Jae-sung (Mainz), Hwang In-beom (Olympiacos), Na Sang-ho (FC Seoul), Paik Seung-ho (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Hwang Hee-chan (Wolves), Kwon Chang-hoon (Gimcheon Sangmu), Paik Seung-ho (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Son Jun-ho (Shandong Taishan), Jeong Woo-yeong (Freiburg), Lee Kang-in (Mallorca), Yanh Hyun-jun (Gangwon FC)
Forwards: Son Heung-min (Tottenham), Hwang Ui-jo (Olympiacos), Cho Gue-sung (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors)
Ones to watch
Star – Son Heung-min: Who else? The Tottenham superstar started the season with a drought, but has smashed through a torrid spell and looks as potent as ever with the ball at his feet, opponents dare offer him the opportunity to get the ball out of his feet with space given his lethal range from distance. Son will also flourish in transition and this tournament comes soon enough to gift him the chance to write his name into history by carrying his country to the knock-out stages and beyond.
Breakout talent – Kim Min-jae: The Napoli centre-back has enabled fans to quickly forget about Kalidou Koulibaly with his dominant and decisive displays from the back. A commanding presence and adept with the ball at his feet despite a towering frame, expect rumours of a Premier League move should he impress further in Qatar despite only joining the Azzurri from Fenerbahce last summer.
Odds to win the World Cup (taken from Betfair)
250/1
Prediction
There is a great chance of a return to the knock-out stages and with this group wide open and the potential to face the runner-up to Brazil in the last 16, the opener will be key for South Korea. If they avoid defeat to Uruguay, they may just snatch top spot and become group winners with one of the lowest totals from the round. A quarter-final defeat to Spain (or Germany) or Belgium appears likely, but we’re confident Son Heung-min can inspire an impressive run for the Taegeuk Warriors. Knocked out by Spain in the quarter-finals.
