Gavi and Pedri included as Spain World Cup squad confirmed for Qatar 2022

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Luis Enrique has named his Spain squad for the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

There are no enormous surprises in terms of inclusions, though the likes of Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara, Leeds defender Diego Llorente and Real Betis striker Borja Iglesias have been overlooked.

Enrique had opted for continuity for the most part during the most recent part of the qualifying and that has been the main theme again in his final selections.

Long-term stalwarts of the national team include full-backs Dani Carvajal and Jordi Alba, captain Sergio Busquets, midfielder Koke and striker Alvaro Morata.

But the gradual regeneration of the national team can be seen in both of goalkeeper Unai Simon’s understudies having just one cap apiece - Premier League-based duo Robert Sanchez and David Raya - and three of Enrique’s attacking options having fewer than ten caps, including Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati.

Teenage midfield stars Gavi and Pedri are in the squad, as are Barcelona teammates Ferran Torres and Eric Garcia.

Spain kick off their group campaign against Costa Rica on 23 November, before also facing Germany and Japan. They will also play a warm-up match against Jordan on 17 November.

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Club), Robert Sanchez (Brighton), David Raya (Brentford)

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Eric Garcia (Barcelona), Hugo Guillamon (Valencia), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Jose Gaya (Valencia)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodrigo (Manchester City), Gavi (Barcelona), Carlos Soler (Valencia), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Pedri (Barcelona), Koke (Atletico Madrid)

Forwards: Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Club), Yeremy Pino (Villarreal), Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Pablo Sarabia (PSG), Dani Olmo (Leipzig), Ansu Fati (Barcelona)