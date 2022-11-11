Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Qatar 2022 provides what is likely a World Cup swansong for Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani and the end of an era for Uruguay.

La Celeste have enriched the international stage over the last decade and more, but sustaining their threat will come down to others carrying the load.

Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde represents the future, as does Darwin Nunez, with the Liverpool striker rounding into form.

Always nightmare to play in the knock-out format, Uruguay will know they pose a genuine threat if they can squeeze through a tough group.

Here is everything you need to know:

Group fixtures (all times GMT)

Thursday 24 November: Uruguay vs South Korea – 16:00

Monday 28 November: Portugal vs Uruguay – 22:00

Friday 2 December: Ghana vs Uruguay– 18:00

Confirmed Squad

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Sergio Rochet (Nacional), Sebastian Sosa (Independiente)

Defenders: Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Sebastian Coates (Sporting CP), Diego Godin (Velez Sarsfield), Martin Caceres (LA Galaxy), Ronald Araujo (Barcelona), Guillermo Varela (Flamengo), Jose Luis Rodriguez (Nacional), Mathias Olivera (Napoli), Matias Vina (Roma)

Midfielders: Lucas Torreira (Galatasaray), Manuel Ugarte (Sporting CP), Matias Vecino (Lazio), Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United), Nicolas De La Cruz (River Plate)

Forwards: Agustin Canobbio (Athletico Paranaense), Facundo Torres (Orlando City), Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Flamengo), Maxi Gomez (Trabzonspor), Luis Suarez (Nacional), Edinson Cavani (Valencia), Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

Ones to watch

Star – Federico Valverde: Not heralded like the legends of Uruguayan football poised for a swansong in Qatar, but the Real Madrid midfielder brings industry and bite to the midfield and should provide the foundation for some of the attacking heavyweights to make the difference in the final third. The 24-year-old could distinguish himself yet further away from the immense quality and depth at Carlo Ancelotti’s disposal at the Bernabeu and appears ready to take another leap as he enters his prime.

Breakout talent– Facundo Pellistri: The Manchester United starlet is yet to fully break out for his club with fierce competition for places under Erik ten Hag, but the 20-year-old should have a key role to provide this Uruguay attack with added dynamism. His excellent first touch and instinct to carry the ball into space should open up space for the likes of Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez and Edinson Cavani.

Odds to win the World Cup (taken from Betfair)

45/1

Prediction

Hard to know what we’ll get here with a team in transition, but after four consecutive losses, La Celeste turned World Cup qualification around with four wins on the spin. There is immense experience here and tactical intelligence, and with just the right sprinkle of youth and emerging talent, we think this will be enough to secure a successful World Cup. It will likely end prematurely in the last 16 against Brazil. Knocked out in the last 16 against Brazil.