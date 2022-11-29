Jump to content

When did Wales last beat England ahead of crucial Qatar World Cup match?

The nations meet in a crucial Group B clash at the World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday

Alex Pattle
Tuesday 29 November 2022 12:47
Comments
England and Wales will go head to head at the Qatar World Cup on Tuesday evening, with each side looking to secure a spot in the knockout stages.

England begain their Group B campaign with a 6-2 thrashing of Iran, while Wales came from behind to draw 1-1 with USA courtesy of a Gareth Bale penalty.

On the group’s second matchday, Wales suffered a devastating 2-0 loss to Iran after being reduced to 10 men when goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey was sent off, before England played out a frustrating 0-0 draw with USA.

A draw would be enough for Gareth Southgate’s team to advance to the knockout rounds, while Rob Page’s Wales must beat England convincingly and hope Iran draw against USA.

History is not on Wales’ side, with their overall record against England reading: 103 games played; 14 won; 21 drawn; 68 lost.

The last time the teams met was in a friendly fixture in October 2020, with England beating their home rivals 3-0. Their previous encounter came in the group stage of Euro 2016, with the Three Lions snatching a late win but ultimately exiting the tournament in the last 16 while Wales reached the semi-finals.

Furthermore, the last time Wales defeated England was 38 years ago. With Mike England in charge, the Welsh were 1-0 victors against England in a British Home Championship match.

Mark Hughes was the goalscorer for Wales against Bobby Robson’s team, with the match taking place at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, Wales.

