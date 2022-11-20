The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Wales vs USA predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture
The Group B sides kickstart their campaigns by facing off after England take on Iran
By the end of the day, we might have a much better steer on how Group B will play out at the Qatar World Cup, as Wales kickstart their tournament by taking on USA after England open with a clash against Iran.
Wales are taking part at a World Cup for the first time in 64 years, while USA return to the competition after promising outings in 2010 and 2014 but having failed to qualify four years ago.
With England having been predicted by most pundits to qualify atop Group B, the expectation is that Wales and USA will be vying to finish second behind the Three Lions.
But, as Wales proved by qualifying ahead of England at Euro 2016, things don’t always play out so simply at a major tournament.
Here’s all you need to know.
When is it?
USA vs Wales will kick off at 7pm GMT (10pm local time) on Monday 21 November.
The match will take place at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.
How can I watch it?
The game will air live on ITV 1, and it will stream live on ITVX – previously called ITV Hub.
What is the teams news?
USA midfielder Luca de la Torre is an injury doubt, having sustained a hamstring injury while on club duty with Celta Vigo in late October.
For Wales, Joe Allen has similarly been battling a hamstring issue, but coach Robert Page will be hopeful that the Swansea midfielder can regain fitness in time to help his team here.
Predicted line-ups
USA – Turner, Robinson, Ream, Zimmerman, Dest, Adams, McKennie, Musah, Pulisic, Ferreira, Weah
WAL – Hennessey, Ampadu, Rodon, Davies, Roberts, Allen, Ramsey, Williams, Johnson, Bale, James
Odds
USA – 6/4
Wales – 21/10
Draw – 19/10
Prediction
Most observers expect these two teams to be vying for second place in Group B, with England favourites to qualify atop the group. As such, this game could end up deciding which of these nations advances to the knockout rounds, meaning it may well be an especially tense affair. That could just lead to a low-scoring draw. USA 1-1 Wales.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies