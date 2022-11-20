Wales vs USA predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

By the end of the day, we might have a much better steer on how Group B will play out at the Qatar World Cup, as Wales kickstart their tournament by taking on USA after England open with a clash against Iran.

Wales are taking part at a World Cup for the first time in 64 years, while USA return to the competition after promising outings in 2010 and 2014 but having failed to qualify four years ago.

With England having been predicted by most pundits to qualify atop Group B, the expectation is that Wales and USA will be vying to finish second behind the Three Lions.

But, as Wales proved by qualifying ahead of England at Euro 2016, things don’t always play out so simply at a major tournament.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

USA vs Wales will kick off at 7pm GMT (10pm local time) on Monday 21 November.

The match will take place at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on ITV 1, and it will stream live on ITVX – previously called ITV Hub.

What is the teams news?

Gareth Bale (left) represents Wales’ best hope of reaching the knockout rounds (Action Images via Reuters)

USA midfielder Luca de la Torre is an injury doubt, having sustained a hamstring injury while on club duty with Celta Vigo in late October.

For Wales, Joe Allen has similarly been battling a hamstring issue, but coach Robert Page will be hopeful that the Swansea midfielder can regain fitness in time to help his team here.

Predicted line-ups

USA – Turner, Robinson, Ream, Zimmerman, Dest, Adams, McKennie, Musah, Pulisic, Ferreira, Weah

WAL – Hennessey, Ampadu, Rodon, Davies, Roberts, Allen, Ramsey, Williams, Johnson, Bale, James

Odds

USA – 6/4

Wales – 21/10

Draw – 19/10

Via Betfair.

Prediction

Most observers expect these two teams to be vying for second place in Group B, with England favourites to qualify atop the group. As such, this game could end up deciding which of these nations advances to the knockout rounds, meaning it may well be an especially tense affair. That could just lead to a low-scoring draw. USA 1-1 Wales.