Wales vs USA LIVE: World Cup 2022 build-up and team news as Gareth Bale set to be in starting 11
Wales end a 64 year wait to return to the World Cup as they take on the USA in Group B
Wales kick off their first World Cup campaign in 64 years when they go head-to-head with USA in both nations’ Group B opener. Both teams will have their sights set on the knockout rounds and victory tonight would boost their chances of making it out of a group that also features England and Iran.
Wales will rely on the talents of captain Gareth Bale and experienced midfielder Aaron Ramsey as they hope to impress in Qatar. Both players are coming to the latter stages of their careers but still shine when playing for their country with Bale in particular a provider of magical moments for the Dragons.
This will be their biggest test yet as USA look to make their mark on football’s greatest stage. They’ve had encouraging World Cup campaigns before, reaching the last 16 in 2010 and 2014, but they failed to qualify for the 2018 edition in Russia and as such, they will be especially keen to stick around in Qatar.
Gregg Berhalter’s team is full of young, attacking talent with Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic their main attraction. He’s supplemented with Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams from Leeds as well as a host of talent from across Europe’s top five leagues. This is a challenging USA team and one with high hopes for their campaign.
Follow all the action from Wales vs United States with our live blog below, following the conclusion of Senegal vs Netherlands:
Senegal 0-1 Netherlands
90+1 mins: Jakobs shoots from range and his shot sails well over the crossbar.
Senegal 0-1 Netherlands
90 mins: Eight minutes of added time!
Senegal 0-1 Netherlands
90 mins: Netherlands have a free kick inside their own half after a foul on De Jong.
Senegal 0-1 Netherlands
87 mins: Senegal are looking for an instant response. They’ve won a corner out on their left, with Noppert having made another decent save – again down low, again at his near post.
What a waste by Senegal, though, as their corner is passed back towards the halfway line. The subsequent ball into Netherlands’ box is claimed by Noppert.
Senegal 0-1 Netherlands
85 mins: De Jong floats a cross into the Senegal box from the left, and it drifts beyond the defence...
Gakpo reads the delivery well, timing his run to slip through and arrive just before goalkeeper Mendy.
He jumps and nods the ball past the Chelsea man, and Netherlands are on the scoresheet!
GOAL! Senegal 0-1 Netherlands (Gakpo, 84)
84 mins: AND THERE IT IS! NETHERLANDS SCORE!
Senegal 0-0 Netherlands
82 mins: Sarr beats Ake to a header in Netherlands’ box, but he can only direct the ball over the bar amid the Manchester City defender’s challenge.
Senegal 0-0 Netherlands
80 mins: Ten minutes plus added time left for one – or both – of these sides to break the deadlock.
Senegal 0-0 Netherlands
79 mins: Two more changes for Netherlands.
Bergwijn is replaced by Davy Klaassen, while Berghuis is replaced by Teun Koopmeiners.
Senegal 0-0 Netherlands
76 mins: Netherlands with a corner now.
It’s a high, looping ball in, which De Ligt nods down. Koulibaly boots it clear, though.
