When are the World Cup semi-finals? Dates and kick-off times
The tournament is reaching its climax in Qatar
The World Cup 2022 is almost down to just four teams as the battle to be crowned champions heats up in Qatar.
Croatia were the first team to progress to the final four as they stunned Brazil on penalties, with Luka Modric leading his country back into the latter stages of the tournament following their run to the final in 2018.
Argentina were the next to join them but they also needed penalties to see off the Netherlands in what was an epic night at the Lusail International Stadium
Lionel Messi’s side looked to be coasting, as the Argentine great continues his quest to lift the World Cup, but the Netherlands hit back with two late goals to force extra time.
In the remaining quarter-finals, Morocco will look to make history by becoming the first team from Africa to reach the semi-finals against Portugal. Then, France will continue their title defence as they take on England in the clash of the round. Check out the full World Cup fixtures and schedule below.
Key dates and kick-off times
Semi-finals
Tuesday 13 December: 7pm GMT
Wednesday 14 December: 7pm GMT
3rd/4th place play-off
Saturday 17 December: 3pm GMT
Final
Sunday 18 December: 3pm GMT
