Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio is in charge of tonight’s World Cup quarter-final between England and France at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.

Sampaio is an experienced official who joined Fifa’s elite list in 2013.

The 40-year-old is one of seven referees from the South American federation at this World Cup, and has taken charge of three games so far: Saudi Arabia vs Poland, Netherlands vs Senegal, and Netherlands vs USA in the round of 16.

The Saudi Arabia match contained some controversy when Sampaio gave what many onlookers considered a soft penalty, and later kept Polish defender Matty Cash on the pitch when he might well have seen a second yellow card.

Given his native Brazil have now exited the tournament, there is a possibility Sampaio could be selected to officiate the final, although he would be unlikely to be chosen if their fierce rivals and neighbours Argentina.

Here is the full officiating team for England’s World Cup quarter-final with France:

Bruno Boschilia (Assistant referee)

(Assistant referee) Bruno Pires (Assistant referee)

(Assistant referee) Mohammed Abdulla Mohammed (Fourth official)

(Fourth official) Nicolas Gallo (VAR)

(VAR) Juan Martinez (Assistant VAR)

(Assistant VAR) Neuza Back (Offside VAR)

(Offside VAR) Alejandro Hernandez (Support VAR)

When: Saturday, 10 December 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET)

Where: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Capacity: 68,895

Odds (after 90 minutes)

England win: 21/10

France win: 7/5

Draw: 21/10

Key stats

England have scored 12 goals in four games at this year’s World Cup - the joint most at a single major tournament, level with their 2018 World Cup run when they reached the semi-finals.

Kylian Mbappe has scored five times in four games, surpassing his goal tally from his previous appearance in the tournament in 2018, when France won the World Cup.

Harry Kane overtook Gary Lineker as England’s all-time top scorer at major tournaments, with his goal against Senegal taking his tally to 11. With 52 goals for England, he is one behind Wayne Rooney’s all-time record.

France are the first reigning champions to reach the World Cup quarter-finals since Brazil in 2006. Spain and Germany suffered group-stage exits in 2014 and 2018.

Previous meetings

England hold the upper hand over 31 previous meetings, with 17 wins compared to France’s nine, but 10 of those victories were before 1950. England have lost four times and won twice this century.

The teams have met twice at World Cups, with England winning on both occasions - 2-0 in 1966 group stage en route to winning their only title and 3-1 in 1982, when they were eliminated in the second group stage.

Additional reporting by Reuters