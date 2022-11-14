World Cup 2022 penalty-takers: Who takes spot-kicks for each team in Qatar?
Penalties could mark decisive moments at the winter tournament, even before the prospect of knockout-stage shootouts
The 2022 Fifa World Cup will play out in Qatar between 20 November and 18 December and will involve the highest stakes in football.
As with previous editions of the tournament, games are set to carry a distinct air of tension, thus many matches will probably be decided by narrow scorelines.
As such, penalties in normal time and extra time often mark decisive moments at World Cups, while the shootouts that the knockout stages bring are designed for that very purpose. At the 2018 World Cup, 29 penalties were awarded, with 22 scored and seven missed or saved. All three figures were records (it is worth noting that the competition in Russia was the first world championship to involve VAR); at the previous World Cup, in Brazil in 2014, 13 penalties were awarded.
Penalty shootouts of course involve multiple players taking spot-kicks, but most teams have a designated penalty-taker for in-game occasions. Sometimes there are two or three especially viable options for a team, though, and injuries and suspensions can prevent a side’s spot-kick specialist(s) from being able to step up in a moment of need.
Below, we look at every team’s most likely penalty-taker for the group stages as well as in normal time and extra time of the knockout phases. Each player listed is also likely to be the first to step up for their nation in a shootout. The below list may come in handy for anyone playing Fifa’s official Fantasy World Cup game...
Nation
Most likely penalty-taker
Argentina
Lionel Messi
Australia
Jason Cummings
Belgium
Romelu Lukaku
Brazil
Neymar
Cameroon
Vincent Aboubakar
Canada
Junior Hoilett
Costa Rica
Celso Borges
Croatia
Luka Modric
Denmark
Christian Eriksen
Ecuador
Enner Valencia
England
Harry Kane
France
Kylian Mbappe
Germany
Ilkay Gundogan
Ghana
Jordan Ayew
Iran
Karim Ansarifard
Japan
Takumi Minamino
Mexico
Raul Jimenez
Morocco
Sofiane Boufal
Netherlands
Memphis Depay
Poland
Robert Lewandowski
Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo
Qatar
Akram Afif
Saudia Arabia
Salem Al-Dawsari
Senegal
Sadio Mane
Serbia
Aleksandar Mitrovic
South Korea
Son Heung-min
Spain
Alvaro Morata
Switzerland
Ricardo Rodriguez
Tunisia
Wahbi Khazri
USA
Christian Pulisic
Uruguay
Luis Suarez
Wales
Gareth Bale
