World Cup 2022 penalty-takers: Who takes spot-kicks for each team in Qatar?

Penalties could mark decisive moments at the winter tournament, even before the prospect of knockout-stage shootouts

Alex Pattle
Monday 14 November 2022 13:41
Comments
World Cup: Key things to know ahead of Qatar 2022

The 2022 Fifa World Cup will play out in Qatar between 20 November and 18 December and will involve the highest stakes in football.

As with previous editions of the tournament, games are set to carry a distinct air of tension, thus many matches will probably be decided by narrow scorelines.

As such, penalties in normal time and extra time often mark decisive moments at World Cups, while the shootouts that the knockout stages bring are designed for that very purpose. At the 2018 World Cup, 29 penalties were awarded, with 22 scored and seven missed or saved. All three figures were records (it is worth noting that the competition in Russia was the first world championship to involve VAR); at the previous World Cup, in Brazil in 2014, 13 penalties were awarded.

Penalty shootouts of course involve multiple players taking spot-kicks, but most teams have a designated penalty-taker for in-game occasions. Sometimes there are two or three especially viable options for a team, though, and injuries and suspensions can prevent a side’s spot-kick specialist(s) from being able to step up in a moment of need.

Below, we look at every team’s most likely penalty-taker for the group stages as well as in normal time and extra time of the knockout phases. Each player listed is also likely to be the first to step up for their nation in a shootout. The below list may come in handy for anyone playing Fifa’s official Fantasy World Cup game...

Nation

Most likely penalty-taker

Argentina

Lionel Messi

Australia

Jason Cummings

Belgium

Romelu Lukaku

Brazil

Neymar

Cameroon

Vincent Aboubakar

Canada

Junior Hoilett

Costa Rica

Celso Borges

Croatia

Luka Modric

Denmark

Christian Eriksen

Ecuador

Enner Valencia

England

Harry Kane

France

Kylian Mbappe

Germany

Ilkay Gundogan

Ghana

Jordan Ayew

Iran

Karim Ansarifard

Japan

Takumi Minamino

Mexico

Raul Jimenez

Morocco

Sofiane Boufal

Netherlands

Memphis Depay

Poland

Robert Lewandowski

Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo

Qatar

Akram Afif

Saudia Arabia

Salem Al-Dawsari

Senegal

Sadio Mane

Serbia

Aleksandar Mitrovic

South Korea

Son Heung-min

Spain

Alvaro Morata

Switzerland

Ricardo Rodriguez

Tunisia

Wahbi Khazri

USA

Christian Pulisic

Uruguay

Luis Suarez

Wales

Gareth Bale

