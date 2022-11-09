World Cup 2022 squads: Latest news on all 832 players heading to Qatar

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The World Cup 2022 in Qatar is upon us and all 32 teams are in the process of naming their squads, with each country allowed to select a 26-man group for the first time.

It means there will be 832 players heading to the first winter World Cup, with a deadline of Monday 14 November to submit the squads - just seven days before the tournament begins with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador.

Gareth Southgate will name his England group on Thursday afternoon, with debate currently ongoing over a number of the spots, while other countries’ announcements will filter through across the week.

The race to succeed France as world champions is about to heat up

Here’s a full list of the players heading to Qatar and all the info you need about each team:

Coach: Félix Sánchez

Star to watch: Almoez Ali

World Cup best: Tournament debut

How they got here: Qatar qualified automatically for their first World Cup appearance as hosts. During this four-year cycle, they did surprisingly win the 2019 AFC Asian Cup and were also partnered with the five-team Group A from European qualifying (Serbia, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Azerbaijan and Luxembourg) to play centralised friendlies against these sides on their spare match-dates.

Predicted squad:

Goalkeepers: Saad Al Sheeb (Al-Sadd), Meshaal Barsham (Al-Sadd), Yousef Hassan (Al-Gharafa)

Defenders: Homam Ahmed (Al-Gharafa), Bassam Al-Rawi (Al-Duhail), Mohammed Emad (Al-Wakrah), Jassem Gaber (Al-Arabi), Abdelkarim Hassan (Al-Saad), Musab Kheder (Al-Sadd), Boualem Khoukhi (Al-Sadd), Ro-Ro (Al-Saad), Tarek Salman (Al-Sadd), Mohammed Waad (Al-Sadd)

Midfielders: Akram Afif (Al-Sadd), Ali Assadalla (Al-Sadd), Karim Boudiaf (Al-Duhail), Abdulaziz Hatem (Al-Rayyan), Abdelrahman Moustafa (Al-Duhail), Mostafa Tarek (Al-Sadd)

Forwards: Yusuf Abdurisag (Al-Saad), Ahmed Alaaeldin (Al-Ghafara), Almoez Ali (Al-Duhail), Mohammed Muntari (Al-Duhail), Hassan Al-Haydos (Al-Sadd), Ismaeel Mohammad (Al-Duhail), Khalid Muneer (Al-Wakrah)

Coach: Louis van Gaal

Star to watch: Virgil van Djik

World Cup best: Runners-up 1974, 1978, 2010

How they got here: Having missed out on the 2018 World Cup, Netherlands ensured they would be back on football’s biggest stage by coming through Group G of European qualifying. They were pushed close by Turkey but eventually finished two points clear of them atop the pile.

Predicted squad:

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (NEC), Mark Flekken (SC Freiberg), Remko Pasveer (Ajax)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Ajax), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Stefan de Vrij (Inter), Denzel Dumfries (Inter), Hans Hateboer (Atalanta), Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United), Bruno Martins Indi (AZ), Jurrien Timber (Ajax), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Steven Berghuis (Ajax), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Ryan Gravenberch (Bayern Munich), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax)

Forwards: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Memphis Depay (Barcelona), Donyell Malan (Borussia Dortmund) Cody Gakpo (PSV), Vincent Janseen (Antwerp), Wout Weghorst (Besiktas)

Coach: Aliou Cissé

Star to watch: Sadio Mane

World Cup best: Quarter-final 2002

How they got here: Senegal easily topped Group H in the second round of African qualifying - finishing ahead of Togo, Namibia and Congo - before a nervy two-legged play-off against Egypt in a repeat of the Africa Cup of Nations final from earlier in the year. It proved to be exactly the same dramatic result as the Lions of Teranga overcame Mohamed Salah and co. on penalties - winning the shootout 3-1 after a 1-1 aggregate draw.

Predicted squad:

Goalkeepers: Seny Dieng (QPR), Alfred Gomis (Rennes), Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

Defenders: Pape Abou Cisse (Olympiacos), Fode Ballo-Toure (Milan), Abdou Diallo (RB Leipzig), Ismail Jakobs (Monaco), Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea), Formose Mendy (Amiens), Moussa Niakhate (Nottingham Forest), Bouna Sarr (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Pathe Ciss (Rayo Vallecano), Krepin Diatta (Monaco), Idrissa Gueye (Everton), Pape Gueye (Marseille), Cheikhou Kouyate (Nottingham Forest), Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham), Nampalys Mendy (Leicester), Moustapha Name (Patos), Boubakary Soumare (Leicester)

Forwards: Boulaye Dia (Salernitana), Famara Diédhiou (Alanyaspor), Bamba Dieng (Marseille), Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich), Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United), Ismaila Sarr (Watford)

Coach: Gustavo Alfaro

Star to watch: Moises Caicedo

World Cup best: Last-16 2006

How they got here: Ecuador are back at the World Cup for the first time since 2014 although they had to ‘qualify’ twice. They played well in South American qualifying to finish fourth in the table and earn a spot in Qatar but a legal challenge from Chile - who claimed Byron Castillo was ineligible to play for the country - led to a court case. The Court of Arbitration for Sport eventually deemed that Castillo was an Ecuadorean national, even though the date and place of birth information originally submitted to get him a passport were false, so Ecuador were cleared to play.

Predicted squad:

Goalkeepers: Alexander Dominguez (LDU Quito), Hernan Galindez (Aucas), Moises Ramirez (Independiente)

Defenders: Robert Arboleda (Sao Paulo) Xavier Arreaga (Seattle Sounders), Bryon Castillo (Leon), Pervis Estunpinan (Brighton), Piero Hincapie (Bayer Leverkusen), Angelo Preciado (Genk), Jackson Porozo (Troyes), Felix Torres (Santos Laguna)

Midfielders: Nilsen Angulo (Anderlecht), Moises Caicedo (Brighton), Jose Cifuentes (Los Angeles FC), Alan Franco (Talleres), Carlos Gruezo (Augsburg), Romario Ibarra (Pachuca), Angel Mena (Leon), Jhegson Mendez (Los Angeles FC) Gonzalo Plata (Valladolid), Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton)

Forwards: Michael Estrada (Cruz Azul), Ayrton Preciado (Santos Laguna), Djorkaeff Reasco (Newell’s Old Boys), Enner Valencia (Fenerbahce)

Coach: Gareth Southgate

Star to watch: Harry Kane

World Cup best: Winners 1966

How they got here: England will look to build on a semi-final appearance in Russia four years ago and eased through European qualifying in style. A total of 26 points from 30 were won to top Group I ahead of Poland, Albania and Hungary among others.

Predicted squad:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), Nick Pope (Newcastle)

Defenders: Reece James (Chelsea), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham United), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Roma), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea)

Coach: Carlos Queiroz

Star to watch: Sardar Azmoun

World Cup best: First round 1978, 1998, 2006, 2014, 2018

How they got here: Iran topped their group in the third round of Asian qualifying, finishing two points ahead of South Korea, to reach their third World Cup in a row. They will now try to go beyond the group stage for the first time.

Predicted squad:

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand (Persepolis), Hossein Hosseini (Esteghlal), Amir Abedzadeh (Ponferradina)

Defenders: Sadegh Moharrami (Dinamo Zagreb), Shojae Khalilzadeh (Al-Ahli), Milad Mohammadi (AEK Athens), Morteza Pouraliganji (Persepolis), Hossein Kanaanizadegan (Al-Ahli), Saleh Hardani (Esteghlal), Majid Hosseini (Kayserispor), Omid Noorafkan (Sepahan), Ramin Rezaeian (Sepahan), Abolfazl Jalali (Esteghlal)

Midfielders: Ehsan Hajsafi (AEK Athens), Saeid Ezatolahi (Vejle), Omid Ebrahimi (Al-Wakrah), Ahmad Nourollahi (Shabab Al-Ahli), Milad Sarlak (Persepolis), Saman Ghoddos (Brentford)

Forwards: Vahid Amiri (Persepolis), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Feyenoord), Mehdi Taremi (Porto), Karim Ansarifard (Omonia), Mehdi Torabi (Persepolis), Ali Gholizadeh (Charleroi), Sardar Azmoun (Bayer Leverkusen)

Coach: Gregg Berhalter

Star to watch: Christian Pulisic

World Cup best: Quarter-finals 2002

How they got here: After missing out on their first World Cup since 1986 four years ago, the United States ensured a return to the biggest stage by coming through Concacaf qualifying. They weren’t always the most convincing but did just enough to avoid an intercontinental play-off by securing the last automatic qualification spot ahead of Costa Rica on goal difference.

Predicted squad:

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner (Arsenal), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Ethan Horvath (Luton Town)

Defenders: Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Sergino Dest (AC Milan), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Mark McKenzie (KRC Genk), Erik Palmer-Brown (Troyes), Joseph Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp), Deandre Yedlin (Inter Miami CF), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (LAFC), Tyler Adams (Leeds United), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional), Luca de la Torre (Celta de Vigo), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Malik Tillman (Rangers)

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Paul Arriola (FC Dallas), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Swansea City), Ricardo Pepi (Groningen), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Norwich City)

Coach: Rob Page

Star to watch: Gareth Bale

World Cup best: Quarter-finals 1958

How they got here: Wales ended their almost interminable wait for a first World Cup appearance since 1958 by successfully coming through the play-offs in European qualification. Having endured so many near misses over the past 64 years, Rob Page’s men finally got over the hump with a 2-1 victory over Austria and a 1-0 triumph against Ukraine, with talisman Gareth Bale scoring all three goals. They reached the play-off after coming second in Group E behind Belgium, one point ahead of Czech Republic in third.

Predicted squad:

Goalkeepers: Adam Davies (Sheffield United), Wayne Hennessey (Nottingham Forest), Danny Ward (Leicester City)

Defenders: Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea), Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Chris Gunter (AFC Wimbledon), Tom Lockyer (Luton Town), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United), Connor Roberts (Burnley), Joe Rodon (Rennes on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest)

Midfielders: Joe Allen (Swansea City), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City), Dylan Levitt (Dundee United), Joe Morrell (Portsmouth), Aaron Ramsey (Nice), Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town), Jonny Williams (Swindon Town)

Forwards: Gareth Bale (Los Angeles FC), Dan James (Leeds United), Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest), Rabbi Matondo (Rangers), Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth), Tyler Roberts (QPR on loan from Leeds United), Harry Wilson (Fulham)

Coach: Lionel Scaloni

Star to watch: Lionel Messi

World Cup best: Winners 1978, 1986

How they got here: Argentina ended their recent trophy drought by winning the 2021 Copa America title and will now look to add a third World Cup to their cabinet. South American qualifying provided few hurdles as they were unbeaten in 17 games, coming second in the table behind Brazil.

Predicted squad:

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal)

Defenders: Marcos Acuna (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Nehuen Perez (Udinese), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon)

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Angel Di Maria (Juventus), Enzo Fernandez (Benfica), Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez (Sevilla), Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis)

Forwards: Julian Alvarez (Man City), Joaquin Correa (Inter Milan), Paulo Dybala (AS Roma), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Lionel Messi (PSG), Giovanni Simeone (Napoli)

Coach: Hervé Renard

Star to watch: Salem Al-Dawsari

World Cup best: Last 16 1994

How they got here: Saudi Arabia ensured they would be making the short trip to Qatar this winter by topping their group in the third round of Asian qualifying. They finished on 23 points from 10 games, one point ahead of Japan in second.

Predicted squad:

Goalkeepers: Mohammed Al-Owais (Al-Hilal), Fawaz Al-Qarni (Al-Shabab), Mohammed Al Rubaie (Al-Ahli)

Defenders: Sultan Al-Ghanam (Al-Nassr), Abdullah Madu (Al-Nassr), Abdulelah Al-Amri (Al-Nassr), Ali Al-Bulaihi (Al-Hilal), Ahmed Bamsaud (Al-Ittihad), Saud Abdulhamid (Al-Ittihad), Yasser Al-Shahrani (Al-Hilal), Hassan Tambakti (Al-Shabab), Mohammed Al-Breik (Al-Hilal), Nawaf Al-Abed (Al-Shabab)

Midfielders: Salman Al-Faraj (Al-Hilal), Ali Al-Hassan (Al-Nassr), Mohamed Kanno (Al-Hilal), Sami Al-Najei (Al-Nassr), Abdulrahman Al-Aboud (Ittihad), Fahad Al-Muwallad (Al-Shabab), Salem Al-Dawsari (Al-Hilal), Hattan Bahebri (Al-Shabab), Abdulelah Al-Malki (Al-Hilal), Abdullah Otayf (Al-Hilal)

Forwards: Abdullah Al-Hamdan (Al-Hilal), Saleh Al-Shehri (Al-Hilal), Firas Al-Buraikan (Al-Fateh)

Coach: Gerardo Martino

Star to watch: Hirving Lozano

World Cup best: Quarter-finals 1970, 1986

How they got here: Mexico qualified for an eighth straight World Cup by finishing second in Conmebol qualifying, level on points with top-placed Canada. In Qatar, they will aim to improve on seven consecutive last-16 exits.

Predicted squad:

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (Club America), Alfredo Talavera (FC Juarez), Rodolfo Cota (Leon)

Defenders: Jorge Sanchez (Ajax), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey), Kevin Alvarez (Pachuca), Gerardo Arteaga (Genk), Hector Moreno (Monterrey), Nestor Araujo (Club America), Cesar Montes (Monterrey), Johan Vasquez (Cremonese), Jesus Alberto Angulo (Tigres)

Midfielders: Andres Guardado (Real Betis), Hector Herrera (Houston Dynamo), Edson Alvarez (Ajax), Luis Chavez (Pachuca), Carlos Rodriguez (Cruz Azul), Erick Gutierrez (PSV Eindhoven), Hirving Lozano (Napoli), Alexis Vega (Chivas), Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul), Orbelin Pineda (AEK Athens), Diego Lainez (Braga)

Forwards: Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Henry Martin (Club America), Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord)

Coach: Czesław Michniewicz

Star to watch: Robert Lewandowski

World Cup best: Third place 1974, 1982

How they got here: Poland trailed England in Group I of European qualification but finished two points clear of Albania to take second spot and advance to the play-offs. They were awarded a walkover against Russia in the semi-finals following the invasion of Ukraine before Sweden were dispatched 2-0 in the final.

Predicted squad:

Goalkeepers: Wojciech Szczęsny (Juventus), Łukasz Skorupski (Bologna), Bartłomiej Drągowski (Spezia)

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Aston Villa), Kamil Glik (Benevento), Tomasz Kędziora (Dynamo Kyiv), Bartosz Bereszyński (Sampdoria), Robert Gumny (Augsburg), Matty Cash (Aston Villa), Jakub Kiwior (Spezia), Arkadiusz Reca (Spezia), Nicola Zalewski (Roma)

Midfielders: Przemysław Frankowski (RC Lens), Jacek Góralski (VfL Bochum), Kamil Grosicki (Pogoń Szczecin), Jakub Kamiński (VfL Wolfsburg), Mateusz Klich (Leeds United), Grzegorz Krychowiak (Al-Shabab Riyadh), Karol Linetty (Torino FC), Sebastian Szymański (Feyenoord), Piotr Zieliński (Napoli), Szymon Żurkowski (Fiorentina)

Forwards: Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona), Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus), Krzysztof Piątek (US Salernitana 1919), Karol Świderski (Charlotte FC)

Coach: Kasper Hjulmand

Star to watch: Christian Eriksen

World Cup best: Quarter-finals 1998

How they got here: Denmark impressively breezed into Qatar 2022 with a record of nine victories and just one defeat from ten games in Group F of European qualifying. Those 27 points - accrued while conceding just three goals and scoring 30 - saw them finish four points clear of second-placed Scotland.

Confirmed squad (*N.B: 5 further names to be added after the weekend’s domestic fixtures):

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel (Nice), Oliver Christensen (Hertha Berlin).

Defenders: Simon Kjaer (AC Milan), Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace), Joakim Maehle (Atalanta), Andreas Christensen (Barcelona), Rasmus Kristensen (Leeds United), Jens Stryger Larsen (Trabzonspor), Victor Nelsson (Galatasaray), Daniel Wass (Brondby).

Midfielders: Thomas Delaney (Sevilla), Mathias Jensen (Brentford), Christian Eriksen (Manchester United), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur).

Forwards: Andreas Skov Olsen (Club Bruges), Jesper Lindstrom (Eintracht Frankfurt), Andreas Cornelius (FC Copenhagen), Martin Braithwaite (Espanyol), Kasper Dolberg (Sevilla), Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford), Jonas Wind (VfL Wolfsburg).

Coach: Jalel Kadri

Star to watch: Youssef Msakni

World Cup best: Group stage 1978, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018

How they got here: Tunisia reached the third round of African qualifying by finishing ahead of Equatorial Guinea, Zambia and Mauritania in Group B before a 1-0 win over Mali in Bamako and a nervy, goalless second leg in the return leg in Tunis sealed their place.

Predicted squad:

Goalkeepers: Mohamed Debchi (Esperance de Tunis), Aymen Dahmen (CS Sfaxien), Bechir Said (US Monastir)

Defenders: Bilel Ifa (Kuwait SC), Montassar Talbi (Lorient), Omar Rekik (Sparta Rotterdam), Mortadha Ben Ouanes (Kasimpasa), Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly), Mohamed Drager (Luzern), Rami Kaib (Heerenveen), Hamza Mathlouthi (Zamalek), Ali Abdi (Caen), Dylan Bronn (Salernitana)

Midfielders: Saif-Eddine Khaoui (Clermont), Anis Ben Slimane (Brondby), Ghailene Chaalali (Esperance de Tunis), Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham City), Ferjani Sassi (Al-Duhail), Aissa Laidouni (Ferencvaros), Chaim El Djebali (Lyon), Ellyes Skhiri (Koln)

Forwards: Sayfallah Ltaief (Basel), Seifeddine Jaziri (Zamalek), Youssef Msakni (Al-Arabi), Taha Yassine Khenissi (Kuwait SC), Wahbi Khazri (Montpellier)

Coach: Didier Deschamps

Star to watch: Kylian Mbappe

World Cup best: Winners 1998, 2018

How they got here: The reigning World Cup champions ensured they will be able to defend their title in Qatar after coming through Group D of European qualifying unbeaten - ending six points clear of Ukraine in second spot.

Predicted squad:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Alphonse Areola (West Ham)

Defenders: Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), Jonathan Clauss (Marseille), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Raphael Varane (Manchester United), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Benoit Badiashile (Monaco), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Jordan Veretout (Marseille)

Forwards: Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Randal Kolo Muani (Frankfurt), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan)

Coach: Graham Arnold

Star to watch: Ajdin Hrustic

World Cup best: Last-16 2006

How they got here: ‘Asian’ qualifying proved tricky for Australia as finishing third in Group B of the third round meant they had to overcome UAE 2-1 in the fourth round to reach an intercontinental play-off against Peru. A 0-0 draw after 120 minutes led to a dramatic penalty shootout where the Socceroos emerged 5-4 winners after some unorthodox heroics from goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne.

Confirmed squad:

Goalkeepers: Mat Ryan (FC Copenhagen), Danny Vukovic (Central Coast Mariners), Andrew Redmayne (Sydney FC)

Defenders: Harry Souttar (Stoke City), Milos Degenek (Columbus Crew), Bailey Wright (Sunderland), Thomas Deng (Albirex Niigata), Fran Karacic (Brescia), Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian), Aziz Behich (Dundee United), Kye Rowles (Heart of Midlothian), Joel King (Odense Boldklub)

Midfielders: Aaron Mooy (Celtic), Jackson Irvine (FC St. Pauli), Ajdin Hrustic (Hellas Verona), Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian), Riley McGree (Middlesbrough), Keanu Baccus (St Mirren)

Forwards: Jamie Maclaren (Melbourne City), Mitchell Duke (Fagiano Okayama), Jason Cummings (Central Coast Mariners), Garang Kuol (Central Coast Mariners), Awer Mabil (Cadiz), Mathew Leckie (Melbourne City), Craig Goodwin (Adelaide United), Martin Boyle (Hibernian)

Coach: Hansi Flick

Star to watch: Kai Havertz

World Cup best: Winners 2014 (West Germany were champions in 1954, 1974 and 1990)

How they got here: Germay will aim to make up for a disappointing 2018 World Cup in Qatar and the signs from European qualifying were good as they won nine and drew one of their 10 games to top Group J ahead of North Macedonia in style.

Predicted squad:

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Niklas Sule (Borussia Dortmund), Robin Gosens (Inter Milan), Thilo Kehrer (West Ham), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Matthias Ginter (Freiburg), Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Armel Bella Kotchap (Southampton)

Midfielders: Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Forwards: Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Monchengladbach), Lukas Nmecha (Wolfsburg)

Coach: Luis Enrique

Star to watch: Pedri

World Cup best: Winners 2010

How they got here: Spain suffered just a single defeat in eight games of European qualifying as six wins proved more than enough to top Group B ahead of second-placed Sweden.

Predicted squad:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), Robert Sanchez (Brighton), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea)

Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Eric Garcia (Barcelona), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Diego Llorente (Leeds), Jose Gaya (Valencia)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Rodri (Manchester City), Gavi (Barcelona), Pedri (Barcelona), Carlos Soler (Paris Saint-Germain), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid)

Forwards: Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Ansu Fati (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint-Germain), Yeremy Pino (Villarreal)

Coach: Hajime Moriyasu

Star to watch: Takumi Minamino

World Cup best: Last-16 2002, 2010, 2018

How they got here: Japan cruised through the second round of Asian qualifying by winning all eight games and ending witha goal difference of +44 before working slightly harder in the third round but ultimately comfortably emerging from Group B in second place - seven points ahead of Australia in third.

Confirmed squad:

Goalkeepers: Eiji Kawashima (Strasbourg), Daniel Schmidt (Sint Truiden), Shuichi Gonda (Shimizu S-Pulse)

Defenders: Hiroki Sakai (Urawa Red Diamonds), Miki Yamane (Kawasaki Frontale), Ko Itakura (Borussia Monchengladbach), Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal), Maya Yoshida (Schalke 04), Shogo Taniguchi (Kawasaki Frontale), Hiroki Ito (VfB Stuttgart), Yuto Nagatomo (FC Tokyo)

Midfielders: Junya Ito (Stade de Reims), Ritsu Doan (SC Freiburg), Wataru Endo (VfB Stuttgart), Hidemasa Morita (Sporting), Ao Tanaka (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt), Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad), Takumi Minamino (AS Monaco), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton & Hove Albion), Gaku Shibasaki (Leganes), Yuki Soma (Nagoya Grampus)

Forwards: Takuma Asano (Vfl Bochum), Daizen Maeda (Celtic), Ayase Ueda (Cercle Brugge), Shuto Machino (Shonan Bellmare)

Coach: Luis Fernando Suárez

Star to watch: Keylor Navas

World Cup best: Quarter-final 2014

How they got here: Having finished fourth in Concacaf qualifying, edged out of the final automatic spot on goal difference by the United States, Costa Rica came through an intercontinental play-off with New Zealand as Joel Campbell’s third-minute strike was enough for a 1-0 win.

Confirmed squad:

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain), Esteban Alvarado (Herediano), Patrick Sequeira (CD Lugo)

Defenders: Francisco Calvo (Konyaspor), Juan Pablo Vargas (Millonarios), Kendall Waston (Saprissa), Oscar Duarte (Al-Wehda), Daniel Chacon (Colorado Rapids), Keysher Fuller (Herediano), Carlos Martinez (San Carlos), Bryan Oviedo (Real Salt Lake), Ronald Matarrita (FC Cincinnati)

Midfielders: Yeltsin Tejeda (Herediano), Celso Borges (Alajuelense), Youstin Salas (Saprissa), Roan Wilson (Municipal Grecia), Gerson Torres (Herediano), Douglas Lopez (Herediano), Jewison Bennette (Sunderland), Alvaro Zamora (Saprissa), Anthony Hernandez (FC Puntarenas), Brandon Aguilera (Nottingham Forrest), Bryan Ruiz (Alajuelense)

Forwards: Joel Campbell (Club Leon), Anthony Contreras (Herediano), Johan Venegas (Alajuelense)

Coach: Roberto Martínez

Star to watch: Kevin De Bruyne

World Cup best: Third place 2018

How they got here: Fresh off finishing third in Russia four years ago, Belgium faced dew issues as they won Group E of European qualifying. The likes of Wales and Czech Republic were dispatched as Roberto Martinez’s side were unbeaten after their eight games.

Predicted squad:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge), Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg)

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Antwerp), Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht), Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund), Timothy Castagne (Leicester City), Wout Faes (Leicester City), Dedryck Boyata (Club Brugge), Jason Denayer (Shabab Al-Ahli), Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge)

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund), Youri Tielemans (Leicester City), Leandro Trossard (Brighton), Leander Dendocker (Aston Villa), Amadou Onana (Everton), Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan), Charles De Ketelaere (AC Milan)

Forwards: Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan), Dries Mertens (Galatasaray), Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahce), Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), Divock Origi (AC Milan)

Coach: Zlatko Dalić

Star to watch: Luka Modric

World Cup best: Runners-up 2018

How they got here: Croatia emerged from a UEFA qualifying group that had a real eastern European feel as seven wins and two draws from 10 games ensured they came one point above Russia, while Slovakia and Slovenia took third and fourth.

Confirmed squad:

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ivo Grbic (Atletico Madrid), Ivica Ivusic (Osijek)

Defenders: Josip Stanisic (Bayern Munich), Borna Sosa (Stuttgart), Josko Gvardiol (Leipzig), Dejan Lovren (Zenit), Borna Barisic (Rangers), Domagoj Vida (AEK Athens), Josip Juranovic (Celtic), Martin Erlic (Sassuolo), Josip Sutalo (Dinamo Zagreb)

Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Nikola Vlasic (Torino), Kristijan Jakic (Eintracht Frankfurt), Lovro Majer (Rennes), Luka Sucic (Red Bull Salzburg)

Forwards: Ivan Perisic (Tottenham), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Marko Livaja (Hajduk Split), Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ante Budimir (Osasuna)

Coach: Walid Regragui

Star to watch: Achraf Hakimi

World Cup best: Last-16 1986

How they got here: Morocco secured a place at their second World Cup on the spin with a dominant performance in the second round of African qualifying to top Group I with a perfect record before comfortably overcoming DR COngo 5-2 on aggregate in the third round.

Predicted squad:

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou (Sevilla), Munir Mohamedi (Al Wehda), Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti (Wydad AC)

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi (PSG), Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich), Roman Saiss (Besiktas), Nayef Aguerd (West Ham), Adam Masina (Udinese), Jawad El Yamiq (Real Valladolid), Achraf Dari (Brest), Samy Mmaee (Ferencvaros)

Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina), Younes Belhanda (Adana Demirspor), Amine Harit (Marseille), Azzedine Ounahi (Angers), Ilias Chair (QPR), Selim Amallah (Standard Liege), Imran Louza (Watford), Faycal Fajr (Al Wehda)

Forwards: Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea), Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla), Ayoub El Kaabi (Hatayspor), Abde Ezzalzouli (Osasuna), Sofiane Boufal (Angers), Munir El Haddadi (Getafe), Zakaria Aboukhlal (Toulouse)

Coach: John Herdman

Star to watch: Jonathan David

World Cup best: Group stage 1986

How they got here: The Maple Leafs earned a first World Cup appearance since 1986 by topping the Concacaf qualifying group ahead of Mexico and USA, while also reaching the Gold Cup semi-finals last year.

Predicted squad:

Goalkeepers: Milan Borjan (Red Star Belgrade), Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United), Jayson Leutwiler (Oldham Athletic)

Defenders: Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Kamal Miller (CF Montreal), Alistair Johnston (CF Montreal), Sam Adekugbe (Hatayspor), Steven Vitoria (Chaves), Richie Laryea (Toronto FC), Derek Cornelius (Panetolikos), Doneil Henry (Toronto FC)

Midfielders: ﻿Samuel Piette (CF Montreal), Stephen Eustaquio (Porto), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Toronto FC), Ismael Kone (CF Montreal), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), Atiba Hutchinson (Besiktas), Raheem Edwards (LA Galaxy)

Forwards: Jonathan David (Lille), Cyle Larin (Club Brugge), Liam Millar (Basel), Junior Hoilett (Reading), Lucas Cavallini (Vancouver Whitecaps), Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge), Theo Corbeanu (Blackpool), Ike Ugbo (Troyes)

Coach: Murat Yakin

Star to watch: Granit Xhaka

World Cup best: Quarter-finals 1934, 1938, 1954

How they got here: Switzerland finished ahead of reigning European champions Italy in Group C of UEFA qualifying as five wins and three draws was enough to top the pile by two points before the Azzurri suffered a stunning loss in the play-offs to miss out on Qatar.

Confirmed squad:

Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund), Philipp Kohn (RB Salzburg), Jonas Omlin (Montpellier), Yann Sommer (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Manchester City), Eray Comert (Valencia), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach), Ricardo Rodriguez (Torino), Fabian Schar (Newcastle United), Silvan Widmer (Mainz)

Midfielders: Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz), Fabian Frei (Basel), Remo Freuler (Nottingham Forest), Ardon Jashari (Luzern), Fabian Rieder (Young Boys), Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire), Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt), Renato Steffen (Lugano), Denis Zakaria (Chelsea), Michel Aebischer (Bologna)

Forwards: Breel Embolo (Monaco), Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys), Noah Okafor (RB Salzburg), Haris Seferovic (Galatasaray), Ruben Vargas (Augsburg)

Coach: Rigobert Song

Star to watch: Karl Toko Ekambi

World Cup best: Quarter-finals 1990

How they got here: Having missed out on the 2018 World Cup, Cameroon returned to the big time by dramatically coming through African qualifying. They topped Group D in the second round, finishing two points ahead of Ivory Coast before facing Algeria over two legs for a place in Qatar. When Ahmed Touba netted a 118th-minute goal in a second leg that had gone to extra time, the Algerians looked to be advancing but Karl Toko Ekambi netted in the fourth minute of stoppage time in extra time to send the Cameroonians through on away goals.

Predicted squad:

Goalkeepers: Andre Onana (Inter Milan), Devis Epassy (Abha), Simon Ngapandouetnbu (Marseille)

Defenders: Nicholas Nkoulou (Aris), Collins Fai (Al-Tai), Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders), Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union), Jean-Charles Castelletto (Nantes), Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Gent), Jerome Onguene (Eintracht Frankfurt), Christopher Wooh (Rennes)

Midfielders: Georges Mandjeck (Nea Salamis), Pierre Kunde (Olympiacos), Samuel Gouet (Mechelen), Martin Hongla (Hellas Verona), Olivierr Ntcham (Swansea City), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli), Arnaud Djoum (Dundee United), Jeando Fuchs (Peterborough United)

Forwards: Vincent Aboubakar (Al-Nassr), Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon), Moumi Ngamaleu (Dynamo Moscow), Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Bayern Munich), Christian Bassogog (Shanghai Shenhua), Clinton N’Jie (Sivasspor)

Coach: Tite

Star to watch: Neymar

World Cup best: Winners 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002

How they got here: Brazil had no issues coming through South American qualifying as they won 14 and drew three of their 17 games. The only real blip in this cycle for Tite’s men came when they lost in the final of the 2021 Copa America to fierce rivals Argentina.

Confirmed squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Marquinhos (PSG), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Danilo (Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Bremer (Juventus), Dani Alves (UNAM)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Manchester United), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham), Fred (Manchester United), Fabinho (Liverpool), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo)

Forwards: Neymar (PSG), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid), Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Antony (Manchester United), Raphinha (Barcelona), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Pedro (Flamengo), Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Coach: Dragan Stojković

Star to watch: Aleksandar Mitrovic

World Cup best: Group stage 2010, 2018 (Yugoslavia finished fourth in 1930 and 1962, Serbia and Montenegro reached the group stage in 2006)

How they got here: Serbia impressed in European qualifying as they were unbeaten in eight games to top Group A ahead of favourites Portugal, meaning they avoided a play-off.

Predicted squad:

Goalkeepers: Marko Dmitrovic (Sevilla), Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (Torino), Predrag Rajkovic (Mallorca)

Defenders: Stefan Mitrovic (Getafe), Strahinja Pavlovic (RB Salzburg), Milos Veljkovic (Werder Bremen), Filip Mladenovic (Legia Warsaw), Aleksa Terzic (Fiorentina), Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina), Matija Nastasic (Mallorca), Mihailo Ristic (Benfica)

Midfielders: Dusan Tadic (Ajax), Filip Kostic (Juventus), Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe), Nemanja Radonjic (Torino), Filip Duricic (Sampdoria), Sasa Lukic (Torino), Andrija Zivkovic (PAOK), Darko Lazovic (Hellas Verona), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio), Marko Grujic (Porto), Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla), Uros Racic (Braga)

Forwards: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham), Luka Jovic (Fiorentina), Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus)

Coach: Diego Alonso

Star to watch: Federico Valverde

World Cup best: Winners 1930, 1950

How they got here: Uruguay were in danger of missing out on a place in Qatar at one point during South American qualifying but won their final four games - including crunch victories over Peru and Chile in the last two matches - to take third spot in the table, safely sealing their passage.

Predicted squad:

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Sergio Rochet (Nacional), Sebastian Sosa (Independiente)

Defenders: Jose Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Diego Godin (Velez Sarsfield), Ronald Araujo (Barcelona), Damian Suarez (Getafe), Matias Vina (Roma), Sebastian Coates (Sporting CP), Martin Caceres (LA Galaxy), Mathias Olivera (Napoli), Guillermo Varela (Flamengo)

Midfielders: Manuel Ugarte (Sporting CP), Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham), Nicolas de la Cruz (River Plate), Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo), Lucas Torreira (Galatasaray), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Matias Vecino (Lazio), Mauro Arambarri (Getafe)

Forwards: Luis Suarez (Nacional), Darwin Nunez (Liverpool), Facundo Torres (Orlando City), Edinson Cavani (Valencia), Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United), Agustin Canobbio (Athletico Paranaense)

Coach: Paulo Bento

Star to watch: Son Heung-min

World Cup best: Fourth place 2002

How they got here: South Korea qualified for a tenth World Cup in a row by topping a group containing Lebanon, Turkmenistan and Sri Lanka to reach the third round of Asian qualifying, where they cruised into the tournament proper by finishing second behind Iran with just one loss in 10 games to come nine points ahead of UAE.

Predicted squad:

Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-gyu (Al-Shabab), Jo Hyeon-woo (Ulsan Hyundai), Song Bum-keun (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors)

Defenders: Kim Jin-su (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Hong Chul (Daegu FC), Kim Moon-hwan (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Kim Young-gwon (Ulsan Hyundai), Kwon Kyung-won (Gamba Osaka), Kim Tae-hwan (Ulsan Hyundai), Cho Yu-min (Daejon Hana Citizen), Kim Min-jae (Napoli), Yoon Jong-gyu (FC Seoul)

Midfielders: Jung Woo-young (Al-Sadd), Lee Jae-sung (Mainz), Hwang In-beom (Olympiacos), Na Sang-ho (FC Seoul), Hwang Hee-chan (Wolves), Kwon Chang-hoon (Gimcheon Sangmu), Paik Seung-ho (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Son Jun-ho (Shandong Taishan), Jeong Woo-yeong (Freiburg), Lee Kang-in (Mallorca), Yanh Hyun-jun (Gangwon FC)

Forwards: Son Heung-min (Tottenham), Hwang Ui-jo (Olympiacos), Cho Gue-sung (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors)

Coach: Fernando Santos

Star to watch: Bernardo Silva

World Cup best: Third place 1966

How they got here: Portugal had to work hard to seal their spot in Qatar as they finished second behind Serbia in Group A of European qualifying to advance to the play-offs. That meant needing to win two, one-off games to reach the World Cup which they did by overcoming Turkey 3-1 and North Macedonia 2-0 as Bruno Fernandes grabbed both goals in the latter.

Predicted squad:

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Rui Patrício (Roma), Jose Sa (Wolves)

Defenders: Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Pepe (Porto), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund), Danilo Pereira (PSG), Mario Rui (Napoli), Jose Fonte (Lille)

Midfielders: Joao Palhinha (Fulham), Matheus Nunes (Wolves), William Carvalho (Real Betis), Ruben Neves (Wolves), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Mario (Benfica), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Vitinha (PSG), Renato Sanches (PSG)

Forwards: Joao Felix (Atlético Madrid), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Rafael Leao (AC Milan), Ricardo Horta (Braga), Andre Silva (RB Leipzig)

Coach: Otto Addo

Star to watch: Mohammed Salisu

World Cup best: Quarter-finals 2010

How they got here: Ghana are back at the World Cup after missing out in 2014. They narrowly topped their group ahead of South Africa on goals scored during the second round of African qualification before edging past Nigeria on away goals after a 1-1 draw in Abuja in the third round to book their spot in Qatar.

Predicted squad:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates), Joe Wollacott (Swindon), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen)

Defenders: Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Tariq Lamptey (Brighton), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Gideon Mensah (Bordeaux), Daniel Amartey (Leicester), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Abdul-Rahman Baba (Reading), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew)

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Iddrisu Baba (Real Mallorca), Daniel Kofi-Kyereh (St Pauli), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax), Andre Ayew (Al Saad), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Rennes), Majeed Ashimeru (Anderlecht), Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City)

Forwards: Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Sporting CP), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Felix Afena-Gyan (Roma), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Joseph Paintsil (Genk), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade)

