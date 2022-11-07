Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

For a country where only the tag of winners acceptable, the past 20 years since their fifth World Cup triumph in South Korea & Japan has been disappointing for Brazil. And on one very memorable occasion, embarrasing.

The Selecao have been knocked out at the quarter-final stage in three of the last four World Cups: by France in 2006, Netherlands in 2010 and most recently by Belgium in Russia four years ago.

Yet it is the ghost of 2014 which still has scars which run deep: on home soil, Brazil were humiliated 7-1 by eventual winners Germany in the semi-finals on a chastening night in Belo Horizonte.

However, this crop of Brazilian stars are the favourites with the bookies in Qatar, off the back of a 2019 Copa America triumph and reaching the final of last year’s continental edition. So, can Neymar and Co claim a sixth title on the world stage this year? First, they have to progress from Group G, facing Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.

Here is everything you need to know:

Group fixtures (all times GMT)

Thursday 24 November: Brazil vs Serbia – 19:00

Monday 28 November: Brazil vs Switzerland – 16:00

Friday 2 December: Cameroon vs Brazil – 19:00

Confirmed squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Marquinhos (PSG), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Danilo (Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Bremer (Juventus), Dani Alves (UNAM)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Manchester United), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham), Fred (Manchester United), Fabinho (Liverpool), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo)

Forwards: Neymar (PSG), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid), Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Antony (Manchester United), Raphinha (Barcelona), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Pedro (Flamengo), Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Ones to watch

Star – Neymar: Still one of the world’s biggest stars, Neymar, 30, is looking to spearhead Brazil’s march to a sixth World Cup for a third time. Past appearances have been shrouded in heartache and controversy: the PSG star was ruled out of the semi-final loss to Germany in 2014 after sustaining a cruel back injury in the quarter-final win against Colombia, while a mixed display in Russia was overshadowed by accusations of play-acting. Will Qatar finally be Neymar’s time to shine?

Breakout talent – Bruno Guimaraes: The Newcastle midfielder, signed from Lyon last January, has been a hit on Tyneside and is highly-regarded at national team level too. He scored his first goal for Brazil earlier this year and with eight caps to his name, the 24-year-old could be the creative key from midfield - an area Brazil are lakcking somewhat - for his country.

Prediction

Brazil should comfortably top a group with no real dark horses - and a familiar trio of teams having played them at least once in 2014 or 2018. From there, a tantalising last-16 tie against Portugal or Uruguay could await before an opportunity for revenge perhaps against Germany in the quarter-finals. Whether they have the nous and firepower to beat the European heavyweights in the latter stages - their undoing in the last four World Cups - remains to be seen. Defeated in the final.