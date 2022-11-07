Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arsenal forwards Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus have been included in Brazil’s World Cup squad, but there is no place for Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino in manager Tite’s 26-man group.

Martinelli has been rewarded for his excellent start to the season for the Premier League leaders and joins a star-studded group of forwards that includes Neymar and Vinicius Junior, as well as Richarlison, Antony and Raphinha.

Jesus and Martinelli had both missed out on Brazil’s previous squad in September, despite Arsenal’s strong start to the campaign.

Firmino, who was included in Brazil’s 2018 squad, has scored eight times for Liverpool this season but misses out on a recall.

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes is another notable absentee, with Chelsea’s Thiago Silva included along with Marquinhos, Eder Militao and Bremer. Dani Alves, at 39, could also feature for the Selecao at his first World Cup since 2014.

There are plenty of other Premier League players among Brazil’s midfield options, with Manchester United’s Casemiro and Fred, Liverpool’s Fabinho. Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes and West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta all included.

Liverpool’s Alisson will compete with Manchester City’s Ederson for the starting goalkeeper spot, as Brazil seek to end their 20-year wait for a sixth World Cup title.

Confirmed Brazil squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Marquinhos (PSG), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Danilo (Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Bremer (Juventus), Dani Alves (UNAM)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Manchester United), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham), Fred (Manchester United), Fabinho (Liverpool), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo)

Forwards: Neymar (PSG), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid), Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Antony (Manchester United), Raphinha (Barcelona), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Pedro (Flamengo), Rodrygo (Real Madrid)