World Cup 2022 LIVE: Brazil squad announcement and latest news
Gareth Southgate is poised to confirm his Three Lions squad on Thursday
The 2022 World Cup is almost upon us with managers frantically finalising their squads this week.
The deadline to confirm the 26-man squads is 13 November, a week before the tournament starts in Qatar with the hosts taking on Ecuador.
Brazil are expected to confirm their squad on Monday with Tite able to boast a plethora of exceptional attacking players, with the Selecao entering the tournament as favourites.
Gareth Southgate has plenty of issues to scrutinise over in the coming days, before the final squad is announced on Thursday, with injuries and breakout performances and form from the likes of James Maddison and Ben White.
Follow all the latest news and squad announcements from the 32 teams below:
Fifa tells World Cup teams to avoid ‘ideological or political battles’ in Qatar
Football’s top officials have urged the 32 teams preparing for the most political World Cup of the modern era to focus on the game in Qatar and avoid handing out lessons in morality.
A letter urging teams to “let football take centre stage” was sent by Fifa president Gianni Infantino and secretary general Fatma Samoura ahead of intense media focus on coaches and players when World Cup squads are announced next week.
“Please, let’s now focus on the football!” Infantino and Samoura wrote, asking the 32 soccer federations to “not allow football to be dragged into every ideological or political battle that exists”.
Ben Chilwell injury: Chelsea and England defender ruled out of World Cup
Ben Chilwell has been ruled out of the World Cup with a hamstring injury in a major blow to both the Chelsea defender and England.
Chilwell limped out of Chelsea’s Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb in midweek and a subsequent scan has revealed a “significant injury” just two weeks before the start of the tournament in Qatar.
Chelsea said in a statement: “Following the injury sustained in our recent game against Dinamo Zagreb, Ben has undergone a scan on his hamstring. Results show that Ben has suffered a significant injury and the defender is unfortunately expected to miss the World Cup. Ben will now begin a rehabilitation programme with the club’s medical department.”
Portugal World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal into what will surely be his last World Cup ahead of his 38th birthday in February.
And despite Fernando Santos’ somewhat outdated tactics and selection, the Selecao remain a real contender in Qatar.
With a plethora of talent in support of Ronaldo, including Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva, but Diogo Jota is out injured, meaning Santos will have to find the right balance with the recent Nations League performances hardly encouraging.
Gabriel Martinelli set to miss out on Brazil squad?
Tite has an embarrassment of riches to choose from today, here are some of the options he faces:
Gabriel Martinelli has been one of the best Premier League players this season, helping to support Arsenal’s title bid.
But the Gunners star is on the outside looking in for a place in the Selecao’s squad, with Neymar and Vini Jr the starting wingers in all likelihood, although Neymar could switch to the No 10 role, with an extra attacking player in place of a third midfielder.
Beyond those two, Martinelli may be beaten to a place by Raphinha, Antony and Rodrygo.
Other forwards to consider will be Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison, Pedro and Roberto Firmino.
English FA and other European nations tell Fifa ‘human rights are universal’ ahead of Qatar World Cup
Ten European nations competing at the 2022 World Cup this winter in Qatar, including England, have responded to Fifa’s message to focus on football over politics by insisting “human rights are universal and they apply everywhere.”
England’s FA, along with the likes of Wales, Portugal, Sweden and Germany, released a joint statement pledging to ensure the game’s governing body followed through on promises to provide recompense to migrant workers, while also reiterating that football had to use its standing to drive improvements throughout the world.
Earlier this week, Fifa wrote to all involved nations amid rising criticism and perceived hostility toward the hosts, saying “let’s now focus on the football” and asking the 32 federations to “not allow football to be dragged into every ideological or political battle that exists”.
James Maddison is built for a World Cup – Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers insists James Maddison is “built for a World Cup” as the playmaker starred in their 2-0 victory at Everton.
The 25-year-old has not been picked by England since October 2019 but is still holding out hope of making the final cut for Gareth Southgate’s squad for the tournament in Qatar, which starts in 15 days.
He provided the assists for Youri Tielemans’s brilliant volleyed opener late in the first half and then teed up Harvey Barnes for an 86th-minute second to clinch a third victory in four matches to lift them out of the relegation zone.
Rio Ferdinand: Players should not be going to World Cup fearing racist abuse
The former England defender, who earned 81 caps for the Three Lions, has called on social media companies to do more for athletes he says are not afforded enough protection against virtual vitriol from keyboard warriors, with some incidents warranting criminal investigations.
Ferdinand, himself frequently subjected to attacks, expressed exasperation on behalf of players who could fly to Qatar fearing their lifelong dreams of playing on football’s biggest stage will be ruined by racism.
“I honestly think it probably will happen again,” he said. “It’s unfair. And I don’t think it’s just English players, I think it’s players of colour from all over the world who will be thinking this.
Antonio Conte confident Son Heung-min will be fit for World Cup
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has eased fears surrounding Son Heung-min by expressing his confidence that the South Korea star will be fit to feature at the World Cup.
The Spurs attacker sustained a fracture around his left eye on Tuesday during their 2-1 win at Marseille following a collision with Chancel Mbemba.
It has left Son in a race against time to be available for the tournament in Qatar, which gets under way on November 20.
The 30-year-old had surgery on Friday and therefore missed Tottenham’s 2-1 defeat to Liverpool.
Japan World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Japan will hope to break their recent trend of World Cup performances this winter, though they face a tough task in Group E as they go up against Germany, Spain and Costa Rica.
Since first playing at the tournament in 1998, Japan’s record has read: group-stage exit, last-16 defeat, group-stage exit, last-16 defeat, group-stage exit, last-16 defeat.
That form suggests another early flight home for the national team, and given the stiffness of competition in their group, there would be no surprise or shame in that. But coach Hajime Moriyasu, who played for Japan between 1992 and 1996, will look to help his country replicate their spirited showing from the 2018 World Cup as he manages the side at a world championship for the first time.
