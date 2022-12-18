Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free
Argentina have won the 2022 World Cup after emerging victorious from a penalty shootout in a scarcely-believable final against France.
Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick as the 2018 champions twice came from behind after Lionel Messi’s brace had twice put Argentina ahead.
But Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni missed from 12 yards before Gonzalo Montiel netted the decisive spot-kick to spark wild scenes of celebration.
Messi had opened the scoring in the first-half before Angel Di Maria added a second before Mbappe produced some magic of his own to drag his own side back in it.
His first came from the spot before volleying in a second less than two minutes later to send the game into extra-time.
Messi struck again from close range with what he thought was the winner before Mbappe completed his treble - again from 12 yards - to force a shootout.
Emiliano Martinez saved from Coman before Tchouameni screwed his effort wide leaving Montiel to win it with the fourth and final kick.
Here is the story of an extraordinary game:
