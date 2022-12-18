Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Argentina have won the 2022 World Cup after emerging victorious from a penalty shootout in a scarcely-believable final against France.

Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick as the 2018 champions twice came from behind after Lionel Messi’s brace had twice put Argentina ahead.

But Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni missed from 12 yards before Gonzalo Montiel netted the decisive spot-kick to spark wild scenes of celebration.

Messi had opened the scoring in the first-half before Angel Di Maria added a second before Mbappe produced some magic of his own to drag his own side back in it.

His first came from the spot before volleying in a second less than two minutes later to send the game into extra-time.

Messi struck again from close range with what he thought was the winner before Mbappe completed his treble - again from 12 yards - to force a shootout.

Emiliano Martinez saved from Coman before Tchouameni screwed his effort wide leaving Montiel to win it with the fourth and final kick.

Here is the story of an extraordinary game:

Cristian Romero, Emiliano Martinez and Lionel Messi sing the Argentine national anthem (Reuters)

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi go for the ball (AP)

Cristian Romero pushes into Hugo Lloris as he punches the ball away (Reuters)

Hugo Lloris receives medical attention (Reuters)

Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann fight for the ball with Messi (AFP/Getty)

Ousmane Dembele fouls Angel Di Maria in the box (Getty)

Gianni Infantino, Fifa president, and French President Emmanuel Macron (Getty)

Messi scores the first goal from the penalty spot (Reuters)

Players surround Messi after he scored (AP)

Argentina players celebrate their first goal (AFP/Getty)

France players stand dejected after conceding the opening goal of the game (PA)

All smiles after scoring (AP)

Argentina fans celebrate their opening goal (PA)

Adrien Rabiot reacts as referee Szymon Marciniak signals whilst Messi holds his head on the floor (Reuters)

Angel Di Maria scores Argentina's second goal (Getty)

Di Maria reels away in celebration (Getty)

Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi celebrate with Di Maria after he scored (Reuters)

Argentina players celebrate their second goal (Getty)

Alexis Mac Allister hugs Di Maria after he scored (AFP/Getty)

Olivier Giroud jumps over Angel Di Maria to head the ball (Reuters)

Giroud throwing a bottle after being substituted off (PA)

Alexis Mac Allister lands on the floor after Hugo Lloris makes a save against (Getty)

France’s Kingsley Coman has his shirt pulled up by two Argentina players (Reuters)

Nicolas Otamendi fouls Randal Kolo Muani and concedes a penalty (PA)

Mbappe scores France’s first goal from the penalty spot (Getty)

Argentina players look dejected as Mbappe celebrates scoring France’s first goal (PA)

Mbappe scores his and France’s second goal (Getty)

Kylian Mbappe wheels away after equalising (Getty)

France players celebrate their second goal (Reuters)

Mbappe screams after scoring his second of the game (Reuters)

Lionel Messi reacts after Kylian Mbappe’s second goal (Getty)

Lionel Scaloni, Head Coach of Argentina, speaks to players before extra time (Getty)

Kylian Mbappe receives medical attention before extra time (Reuters)

Hugo Lloris saves a Lionel Messi shot (Reuters)

Marcus Thuram reacts after being tackled by Cristian Romero (PA)

Fans display a flag reading ‘Free Palestine’ in the stands (Reuters)

Szymon Marciniak helps up Kylian Mbappe (Getty)

Lionel Messi scores Argentina’s third goal (Reuters)

Hugo Lloris looks on as Messi’s shot crosses the line (Getty)

Messi celebrates scoring (Reuters)

Argentina players celebrate their third (Getty)

Gonzalo Montiel’s handball results in a France penalty (Getty)

Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his and France’s third goal (Getty)

France players celebrate with Mbappe after he scored their third goal (AP)

Emiliano Martinez saves Kingsley Coman’s penalty during the shootout (Reuters)

Martinez celebrates as Coman puts his hands on his head after having his penalty saved (Reuters)

Gonzalo Montiel celebrates after scoring Argentina’s fourth and winning penalty (Getty)

Argentina players celebrate becoming World Champions as France players stand dejected (AP)

Mbappe looks dejected after the match (Reuters)

Argentina players celebrate after Montiel’s penalty won them the World Cup (Getty)

Argentina players celebrate winning the match and World Cup (Getty)

Lionel Messi celebrates winning the World Cup (Reuters)

Sergio Agüero and Lionel Messi celebrate after the game (PA)

Argentina players celebrate (Getty)

Mbappe sits in the dugout (Reuters)

Messi kisses the World Cup trophy (Reuters)

A robe is put on Lionel Messi by Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Gianni Infantino during the trophy presentation (Reuters)

Messi lifts the trophy (Reuters)

Lionel Messi celebrates with his family after winning the World Cup (AP)

Messi is lifted into shoulders to celebrate the win (Getty)

Argentina's players celebrate with supporters (AP)

Lionel Messi holds the trophy as he celebrates with his teammates in the goal of the penalty shootout (AP)

Argentina players celebrate with the goal netting around (AP)

Lionel Messi kisses the trophy (Reuters)